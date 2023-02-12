ADVERTISEMENT
Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Charles Ouma

Viral TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani whistles her way to fame and an ambassadorial job

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna
The viral whistling internet sensation popularly known by her alias, Waimani landed an ambassadorial role on Sunday, February 12.

Wa Imani has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Keshine Investment Company Ltd.

Keshine is a real estate company based in Nakuru County.

The company’s director Keziah Njuguna explained that Waimani was offered permanent employment with the company to push its sales.

"We are glad to name Priscilla Wa Imani as the new face of our Investment Properties on Land industry. Keshine is keen on promoting local talent and job creation," read part of the statement released by the company.

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna
This is the latest door to open for the whistling Tik Tok sensation whose content has earned her celebrity status with goodies pouring in.

READ: WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

Last week, Wa Imani was flown to Mombasa alongside her husband to PrideInn Hotel in a fully-paid trip and she couldn't hide her joy when she boarded a plane for the first time.

In one of her viral videos, Wa Imani said she was in Nairobi and wanted to meet the Governor.

Priscilla Gakuru 'Wa Imani' with Keshine Investment Director Keziah Njuguna
In a response to Wa Imani, Sakaja invited the TikToker to make her way to City Hall where she can have a chance to meet him.

"Priscilla Wa Imani, unafanya nini Nyamakima? Toka hapo,niko City Hall, kuja City Hall [What are you doing at Nyamakima? I'm at City Hall, come over]," Governor Sakaja said, imitating Pricilla's famous whistle.

In yet another video, Wa Imani said she was stranded, and requested media personality, Maina Kageni to send her fare.

Kageni responded to the appeal, stating that he was in talks with Wa Imani and had already sent her the cash she was seeking.

