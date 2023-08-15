The sports category has moved to a new website.

TikToker Babushka overcome by emotion as gospel artist gifts him a car

Lynet Okumu

TikToker Babushka details how gospel artist surprised him with a Mazda Demio.

Content creator Babushka & gospel singer Chacha De who surprised him with new car
Babushka, a renowned content creator celebrated for his unique dance moves on TikTok, is on cloud nine after being gifted a car by a gospel artist.

In a video shared by Nicholas Kioko on August 14, Babushka and the gospel artist, Chacha De, are seen engrossed in conversation within the confines of a house, cordially introducing themselves.

As the dialogue unfolded, Babushka disclosed that he had received a call from Chacha De about a gift, yet remained entirely clueless about its nature.

After a brief exchange, Chacha De seized the moment to unveil the present, which awaited just outside the house.

With his face masked in excitement, Babushka was guided towards the eagerly anticipated gift – a car.

His emotions surged as he approached the vehicle, adorned with balloons. Upon opening the door, he raises his arms in a gesture of gratitude and devotion.

Babushka articulated his joy and professed gratitude for the support and love showered upon him.

READ: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

He acknowledged the unexpected nature of the gift, invoking blessings for Chacha De and expressing amazement at the transformation of his circumstances.

"To be honest, I am so happy. Thank you so much for the love and support. God bless you. I don't know what to say. I didn't expect this. May God provide everything you need," Babushka said.

The dancer reflected on the recent turn of events, expressing that he has been blessed more this year compared to the last.

"This year have been receiving a lot of blessings compared to last year. I'm melting with joy. I didn't know nitakua na gari sahi.

"And I can say everything happens for a reason. God will take us to greater heights. Nimekuwa nikitembea kwa streets and everything but now I'll be using the new car," he said.

READ: TikToker explains why she showed number plates of her new car

He acknowledged the outpouring of support he receives from various quarters, including small monetary gifts and encouraging words from admirers who appreciate his work.

"Any kind of gift is appreciated. Am feeling so much motivated. Ni watu wengi sana wananipa zawadi," he said.

He cites kindness and compassion as the driving forces behind his action. Acknowledging Babushka's efforts on TikTok, Chacha De emphasises the importance of lending a helping hand to others, especially those who face challenges.

Babushka has danced for and with various celebrities such as Lulu Hassan and David Moya. He is currently a third-year law student at Kisii University, Babushka aspires to become a politician and an advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Lynet Okumu
