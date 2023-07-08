Celebrity TikToker and accomplished dancer, Moya David, has recently made headlines with the announcement of the sale of his prestigious establishment, Moya City Spa, located in Nairobi.
Moya David dispels financial struggles after putting business on sale
Moya is selling his spa for Sh4.5 million
This highly sought-after beauty haven, renowned for its extensive range of services, is now up for grabs for beauty enthusiasts and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, with a price tag of Sh4.5 million.
In an interview with Nairobi News, Moya David candidly addressed speculations surrounding the sale, swiftly dispelling any notion of financial struggles.
He revealed that the decision to sell the spa stems from his impressive investment portfolio and a desire to shift his focus to his new venture.
While some may question his choice, Moya David confidently asserted that he owes no explanations for his business decisions.
The fact that six serious buyers have expressed interest in acquiring the spa is a testament to its impeccable reputation and the potential for continued success under new ownership.
How Moya built his empire
What started as fun, dancing for people and surprising them at marketplaces, has turned out to be a well-paying career for Moya.
He has built the majority of his empire through TikTok and dancing, and he still travels to various destinations to surprise people.
Moya, who owns three spas, said that he invested so that he doesn't waste a single cent that he earned through hard work.
“But I didn’t want to waste the little money I earned. I chose to invest instead. So, this spa is a part of my investments as I am also a businessman,” Moya said.
The TikTok king has been working towards stabilizing his surprise company, and he has even set up a physical office to ensure transparency when booking his services.
