TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

Alma took photos of her sleek ride and shared them with her fans stating: "Someone once told me that the strongest weapon is silence and hard work! And when the time is right, the Lord himself makes it happen! Thank you God for my first ride."

Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto and Moya David were among the first Kenyan celebrities to congratulate the TikToker for her achievement.

Fans, however, noticed that she didn't mind the plates on the car being seen and some proceeded to speculate on whether she owns the car or not.

In an interview with YouTuber Commentator 254, Alma explained why she didn't hide the number plate like other celebrities normally do when unveiling their rides.

Pulse Live Kenya

"People knew that I already had the car since I always go out with it for shoots but I honestly didn't know that photos of my car would go viral after sharing them.

"Mimi sikuona kama kuficha number plate ingesaidia kusema tu ukweli. I just hope hakuna mtu atanikidnap. (I don't think it was necessary to hide the number plates, to be honest, and I'm hoping that I won't be kidnapped in that case)," said Alma.

Pulse Live Kenya

She added that she was aware that the plates were visible before sharing the images on her social media handles but it doesn't bother her.