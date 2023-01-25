ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

Fabian Simiyu

Alma Mutheu shared the images of her new car leaving a number of her fans concerned because the car could be easily identified with its number plate.

Alma Mutheu [Instagram]
Alma Mutheu [Instagram]

Kenyan TikToker Alma Mutheu started the year on a high note and she has now acquired a new car after many months of toiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Alma took photos of her sleek ride and shared them with her fans stating: "Someone once told me that the strongest weapon is silence and hard work! And when the time is right, the Lord himself makes it happen! Thank you God for my first ride."

Alma Mutheu [Instagram]
Alma Mutheu [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Thee Pluto and Moya David were among the first Kenyan celebrities to congratulate the TikToker for her achievement.

Fans, however, noticed that she didn't mind the plates on the car being seen and some proceeded to speculate on whether she owns the car or not.

In an interview with YouTuber Commentator 254, Alma explained why she didn't hide the number plate like other celebrities normally do when unveiling their rides.

Alma Mutheu [Instagram]
Alma Mutheu [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

"People knew that I already had the car since I always go out with it for shoots but I honestly didn't know that photos of my car would go viral after sharing them.

"Mimi sikuona kama kuficha number plate ingesaidia kusema tu ukweli. I just hope hakuna mtu atanikidnap. (I don't think it was necessary to hide the number plates, to be honest, and I'm hoping that I won't be kidnapped in that case)," said Alma.

Alma Mutheu [Instagram]
Alma Mutheu [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 4 proven ways to make money as an influencer: Lessons by Just Ivy Africa

She added that she was aware that the plates were visible before sharing the images on her social media handles but it doesn't bother her.

Alma has now joined the league of fellow content creators whose lifestyles have drastically changed due to their line of work, these include Sammy Kioko, Eve Mungai, and Vinnie Baite after acquiring her first car.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

John Allan Namu partners with KTN to expose electricity cartels [Video]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

Early man: Eric Omondi dons hair suit for trip to Uganda [Photos]

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

TikToker explains why she showed Kenyans the number plates of her new car

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

Oscar snubs Viola Davis and 'The Woman King' - See full list of nominations

4 proven ways to make money as an influencer: Lessons by Just Ivy Africa

4 proven ways to make money as an influencer: Lessons by Just Ivy Africa

Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

Suzanna Owiyo pressures gov't to pay her following 8-month delay

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

Sauti Sol to share stage with Burna Boy, 50 Cent & more top artists [Full List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Diamond Platnumz

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]