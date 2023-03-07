ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Disabled man overwhelmed by David Moya's thoughtful gift

Amos Robi

Moya delivered the walking aid to the disabled man's house

David Moya surprises amputated man with new crutches
TikTok star David Moya has once again shown his generosity by helping an amputated man in need.

Moya's foundation donated new crutches to the man after Moya shared his story on his social media accounts.

The amputated man has been struggling to make ends meet after his wife passed away, leaving him to care for their children alone. Despite his condition, he has been trying to support his family by selling rare chickens.

Moya's post on social media caught the attention of many, and his foundation stepped in to provide the amputee with the much-needed crutches.

"We @moya.foundation revisited this guy again to gift him new crutches. He is still facing challenges here and there after his wife passed away. He was left with no option but to take care of his kids, which hasn't been an easy journey for him since he struggles with his condition," Moya said.

READ: You misunderstood me - Moya David sheds light on patenting dance moves

Moya's call for further support has received a positive response, with well-wishers stepping in to provide financial assistance to the amputee. Moya's foundation is further looking to reach more underprivileged members of the community.

Moya further called on other well-wishers to step in and enable the man have a better life.

"I am therefore calling any well-wisher out there and Team Moya to come through for him. We can make a difference in his life and provide him with the support he needs to provide for his family. Let's make a difference in his life," he noted.

David Moya surprises a fan
David Moya surprises a fan Pulse Live Kenya
READ: How I made it on TikTok - David Moya shares what defines his career

Moya's gesture attracted positive comments from many of his fans who lauded his move.

Moya has built his brand and has gone a step ahead to also been keen to put smiles on the faces of the less needy in society through his foundation.

