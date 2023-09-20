Kenyan mum struggles to recognise daughter after spending 1.5 years apart

The content creator, who had been abroad, decided to visit her mother who worked as a vegetable vendor in the local market.

In a carefully planned reunion, Muchai secretly arrived at her mother's workplace and patiently waited at her vegetable stall.

Her mother, unaware of her daughter's presence, returned to her stall after a brief absence.

Oblivious to the surprise awaiting her, she resumed her daily tasks, chatting with colleagues as she went about her business.

Then, in a beautiful moment of serendipity, Muchai's mother casually glanced behind her, and as their eyes met, time seemed to stand still.

The realisation washed over her, and tears welled up in her eyes as she embraced her daughter, who had been dearly missed during their time apart.

Social media reactions

Roy Kanyi I love how the brain works😩😂 (she was like wait a minute…) I've once greeted my mom not knowing it was her… She was in Eldoret to watch me perform.

Mitchelle Mishy Rank She felt her blood and heart pump after she greeted her.

Naomi loyals This is so touching I wish mama's blood was still pumping.... at least there would be something to go home for ....am in tears ...you are blessed.

irene mwaura457 This how I suprised my mum,she was very mad at me at the same time very excited.. unfortunately I never knew that would be the last time ..RIP mama.

Weru-nie When mum shook your hand and got shook after😂😂😂😂... Byurifu surprise this one... Karibu geshagi

Katerina I liked the way first she greeted kanyambu only to realise she hadn't seen her in a while ghaii that was just sweet, welcome back kanyambu.