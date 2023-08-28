Murugi drops witty response after Belgian ex claimed she made him broke

The ex-couple, known as Frank and Murugi, parted ways few months ago but are currently co-parenting.

Frank, whose real name is Neluemrev Knarf, took to TikTok on August 27, to share emotional posts that surprised his fans.

Frank accuses ex-wife for making him broke

While it wasn't entirely clear whether he was expressing genuine sentiment or simply creating content, his remarks garnered attention.

Frank claimed that his financial situation had taken a hit after a three-year relationship with a Kikuyu lady. His fans quickly reacted to the posts with a section claiming that this lady is Murugi, his ex-wife.

Sporting a somber expression, the father of three shared a video with a caption that read, "After being with a Kikuyu lady for three years, I am now completely broke."

Another video showcased his head facing down alongside the caption, "Me realising I gave too much to the wrong person."

Murugi responds after ex-hubby claimed she made him broke

Murugi, however, was quick to react to Frank's claims. The 22-year-old shared a TikTok video that tapped into a popular sound.

She shared a lip-synching video on Monday, utilising a popular soundbite where a man humorously advises individuals on their financial decisions.

"If the money you have cannot solve the problems you have, eat that money," she playfully lip-synced.

Murugi's video quickly caught the attention of online audiences, eliciting both positive and negative reactions.

Frank confirms break-up with Kenyan wife, Murugi

Frank confirmed in April, that his relationship with Murugi had ended. The news came after Murugi revealed on social media in February, that they had separated because Frank married another woman.

During a Q&A session with his followers, the Belgian national confirmed their breakup, stating that he was in kenya to visit his daughter with Murugi.