ADVERTISEMENT
Murugi drops witty response after Belgian ex claimed she made him broke

Lynet Okumu

Murugi responds after her ex-hubby alleged that he's gone completely broke after their 3-year marriage

Kenyan TikToker Murugi
Kenyan TikToker Murugi

Kenyan TikToker Murugi has delivered a witty comeback in response to her estranged Belgian ex- husband's claims about their past relationship.

The ex-couple, known as Frank and Murugi, parted ways few months ago but are currently co-parenting.

Frank, whose real name is Neluemrev Knarf, took to TikTok on August 27, to share emotional posts that surprised his fans.

Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi and his Kenyan ex-wife Murugi
Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi and his Kenyan ex-wife Murugi Pulse Live Kenya
READ: I'm now completely broke - Belgian businessman laments after split from Kenyan lover

While it wasn't entirely clear whether he was expressing genuine sentiment or simply creating content, his remarks garnered attention.

Frank claimed that his financial situation had taken a hit after a three-year relationship with a Kikuyu lady. His fans quickly reacted to the posts with a section claiming that this lady is Murugi, his ex-wife.

Sporting a somber expression, the father of three shared a video with a caption that read, "After being with a Kikuyu lady for three years, I am now completely broke."

Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi and his Kenyan ex-wife Murugi
Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma formerly known as Frank Murugi and his Kenyan ex-wife Murugi Pulse Live Kenya

Another video showcased his head facing down alongside the caption, "Me realising I gave too much to the wrong person."

Murugi, however, was quick to react to Frank's claims. The 22-year-old shared a TikTok video that tapped into a popular sound.

She shared a lip-synching video on Monday, utilising a popular soundbite where a man humorously advises individuals on their financial decisions.

"If the money you have cannot solve the problems you have, eat that money," she playfully lip-synced.

Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma
Belgian TikToker Frank Rahma Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Murugi's video quickly caught the attention of online audiences, eliciting both positive and negative reactions.

Frank confirmed in April, that his relationship with Murugi had ended. The news came after Murugi revealed on social media in February, that they had separated because Frank married another woman.

During a Q&A session with his followers, the Belgian national confirmed their breakup, stating that he was in kenya to visit his daughter with Murugi.

The couple had been together for three years, legally married for two years, and had one child.

