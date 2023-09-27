The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua gets Sh420,000 cash

Denis Mwangi

Kimani Mbugua said he needed about Sh200,000 to invest in his business idea

Former Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua
Former Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua

Kenyan netizens have come together to raise Sh420,000 for former Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua after he asked for help on social media.

Mbugua, who was known for his youthful approach to journalism, fell ill in 2020 and was diagnosed with bipolar mood disorder.

In a viral video on social media, Mbugua said he had just left the hospital and was currently homeless as the people who hosted him previously told him to look for somewhere else to live.

He also noted that he had already come up with a business plan and his first proposal for a client with a set-up company structure, and was looking for a serious business partner who could bring in Sh200,000 money to help his idea take off.

Journalist Kimani Mbugua
Journalist Kimani Mbugua Journalist Kimani Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

After Mbugua's plea for help went viral, Nyako, a popular TikTok personality rallied Kenyans to contribute a total of Sh420,000 to help him get his life back on track.

Mbugua expressed his gratitude to Kenyans for their generosity and support, saying that he was grateful and would account for the money.

He now has a laptop that he can use conveniently and plans to rent a bedsitter which he will also use as his home office.

The former anchor is also in debt for Sh1.2 million, down from Sh1.7 million after his creditors waive penalties for him.

Kimani Mbugua also shared his commitment to maintaining his sobriety. He revealed that he has not used drugs for the past two months, emphasising his desire to stay on a healthier path.

He bravely admitted to his past struggle with substance abuse, specifically marijuana and cigarettes.

Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, please reach out to:-

  • Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  • Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  • Mindful Kenya Therapy on USSD code *702*30#

.

