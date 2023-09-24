The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2023-09-24
I'm homeless & don't want to go back to drugs - Ex-Citizen TV reporter appeals for help

Lynet Okumu

Kimani Mbugua who worked with the Nation radio department for 3 years before joining Royal Media Services, revealed that he borrowed the phone that he used to take the video

Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua
Former Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua

Former Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, has made a heartfelt plea for assistance as he embarks on the path to rebuilding his life after a challenging battle with bipolar mood disorder.

In a social media video that went viral on September 24, Mbugua opened up about his ongoing struggle with mental health, the loss of his career, and his current dire circumstances.

Mbugua's journey through mental illness began in 2020 when he was diagnosed with bipolar mood disorder, a condition that significantly impacted his life and career.

Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua
Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua

READ: Ex-TV presenter Kimani Mbugua's mother speaks after outcry from Mathari Hospital

In the video, he expressed his desire to move forward and not return to the place he once was.

He shared the emotional toll the past few years had taken on him, including the loss of friendships and diminishing support from those around him.

"Feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am in a problem, but I don't want to also look as if I am begging," he said.

Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua
Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua

Mbugua disclosed that he is currently homeless, as the individuals who had previously offered him shelter decided not to host him any longer. However, despite his challenging circumstances, Mbugua's resilience shines through.

“I fell ill in 2020 after I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and since then, my life has fallen apart. I have lost so many things, friends during the journey, and people got tired of me, and they got to a point where they were not willing to help,” he said.

In just one week since leaving the hospital, he managed to formulate a business plan and a proposal for a potential client, complete with a company structure.

Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua
Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua

READ: Kimani Mbugua opens up about battling depression & suicidal thoughts

He expressed his need for a business partner who can provide financial assistance and help bring his ideas to life.

"I realised I could suffer in silence and not speak out and be depressed again and go back to drugs. " he said.

Kimani Mbugua also shared his commitment to maintaining his sobriety. He revealed that he has not used drugs for the past two months, emphasising his desire to stay on a healthier path.

He bravely admitted to his past struggle with substance abuse, specifically marijuana and cigarettes.

Why I moved from NTV to Citizen TV- Kimani Mbugua opens up (Exclusive)
Why I moved from NTV to Citizen TV- Kimani Mbugua opens up (Exclusive)

Kimani Mbugua extended an appeal to anyone willing to offer support. He provided an email address for those who may want to reach out to him directly.

"I am healing, and I am taking each day at a time to try and form my company since I have so many debts. You can host me, and any help would be greatly appreciated," he concluded.

