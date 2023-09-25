The sports category has moved to a new website.

date 2023-09-25
Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Fabian Simiyu

During his live session, Chira accused Nyako of claiming that she had helped him, even though it was the public that had financed him.

Brian Chira (left) and Nyako
Brian Chira (left) and Nyako

During a TikTok live session with Obidan Dela, content creator Nyako revealed her intention to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation in a video shared on September 24.

Nyako explained that she had decided to pursue this course of action because Chira had insulted her online, and she had evidence in the form of videos to substantiate her claims.

Nyako mentioned that she planned to follow in Azziad's footsteps and take legal action against Chira, as she had done when Chira was accused of defaming her.

Nyako
Nyako Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira

"Hivi vile anaendelea, huyu kijana ashanitusi online mara kadhaa na videos ziko. To stop this, I have to go the Azziad way. Huyu kijana amenizoea," Nyako said.

Obidan attempted to calm Nyako down, urging her to show mercy and forgive Chira, but his plea fell on deaf ears.

Nyako expressed that Chira had accused her of using him when she had stood up for him after Azziad filed a lawsuit against him.

Those who were present during the TikTok live asked Nyako to address Obidan since he was the one who initially discussed Chira during the live session.

From left: TikToker Brian Chira & Azziad Nasenya
From left: TikToker Brian Chira & Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

Obidan, on his part, admitted that he had given Nyako permission to assist Chira, and he had even reached out to thank Nyako after everything. However, he was disappointed when Chira insulted her.

Chira called out Nyako, stating that she never helped him and that it's the public who really assisted him.

According to Chira, Nyako only provided a platform that was used to facilitate the contributions that financed some of the assets in his house.

Chira even went further and said that Nyako doesn't care about him and that she is not his mother.

"Nyako kuja hapa...ooh I paid rent for you. You paid rent for who? How much money did you use? Pesa ni ya kuchangwa ilichangwa ndio ikanunua kila kitu kwa hii nyumba," Chira said.

Brian Chira
Brian Chira Pulse Live Kenya

However, it didn't take long before Chira asked for forgiveness, stating that those words were spoken in a moment of anger, and it wasn't his true self.

However, he later shifted the mood again by acknowledging that he had indeed made those statements while inquiring whether his previous words had been conveyed to Nyako.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
