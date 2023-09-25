Nyako to take legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

Nyako explained that she had decided to pursue this course of action because Chira had insulted her online, and she had evidence in the form of videos to substantiate her claims.

Nyako mentioned that she planned to follow in Azziad's footsteps and take legal action against Chira, as she had done when Chira was accused of defaming her.

"Hivi vile anaendelea, huyu kijana ashanitusi online mara kadhaa na videos ziko. To stop this, I have to go the Azziad way. Huyu kijana amenizoea," Nyako said.

Obidan attempted to calm Nyako down, urging her to show mercy and forgive Chira, but his plea fell on deaf ears.

Nyako expressed that Chira had accused her of using him when she had stood up for him after Azziad filed a lawsuit against him.

Those who were present during the TikTok live asked Nyako to address Obidan since he was the one who initially discussed Chira during the live session.

Obidan, on his part, admitted that he had given Nyako permission to assist Chira, and he had even reached out to thank Nyako after everything. However, he was disappointed when Chira insulted her.

What Brian Chira said about Nyako

Chira called out Nyako, stating that she never helped him and that it's the public who really assisted him.

According to Chira, Nyako only provided a platform that was used to facilitate the contributions that financed some of the assets in his house.

Chira even went further and said that Nyako doesn't care about him and that she is not his mother.

"Nyako kuja hapa...ooh I paid rent for you. You paid rent for who? How much money did you use? Pesa ni ya kuchangwa ilichangwa ndio ikanunua kila kitu kwa hii nyumba," Chira said.

However, it didn't take long before Chira asked for forgiveness, stating that those words were spoken in a moment of anger, and it wasn't his true self.