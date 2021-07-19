RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tiwa Savage loses dad

Odion Okonofua

The music star says her father passed away in the early hours of Monday, July 19, 2021.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has lost her dad.

The music star announced the sad news via her Instagram page on Monday, July 19, 2021.

"Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now," she wrote.

"This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K 💔❤️."

May his soul rest in peace.

Odion Okonofua

