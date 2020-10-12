Switch TV’s Tony Kwalanda and Colleague Joyce Maina engaged (Photos)

Switch TV Presenter cum actress Joyce Maina is officially off the market after being proposed to by her boyfriend Tony Kwalanda and she said YES.

The celebrity couple shared the news of their engagement via their social media pages. In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kwalanda who also works at Switch TV put up a photo of his hand and that of Ms Maina showing off her engagement ring.

“Cuffing SEASON#cuffingseason #mrskwalanda #successstory” Kwalanda captioned the photo.

Kwalanda posted photos with the following caption; Just cannot resist the temptation of sharing this picture.

Happy belated birthday @switchtvke

This was my first time to wear a bow-tie in my whole life. There is something a bow tie does to someone, and I felt it during this birthday bash for @switchtvke

Dressed by @joycemaina”.

In a separate Insta-story post on Monday, Ms Maina decided to borrow Meghan Trainor’s lyrics from her song “Dear Future Husband” to express her feelings to her fiancé.

Following the news of their engagement, fans could not help it but gush over the new celebrity couple in town, many wishing them well in their love life.

Reactions

euphraziear “I must confess u looking good my pple joy karibu kwetu ubaluyani karibu sana mpenzi”

hennessy_barb “Heri kwalanda anashikwa shingo😅😅😅 na sisi tunashikwa na homa tu🥺🥺”

bellie_to_the_world “So I just watched this ten times...it's the smiles for me🔥🔥🔥❤️💥 congrats”

sigia_ “You are so happy Joyce...I'm watching you right now..congrats on your engagement joyce😍😍”

miishlenn “The only couple siko kwa ile kamati n hii..you guys look so nice wish u all the best”

monah436 “Awwwwww😚😚😚🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 this is biuriful...,muone Tony vnye ywafanya kama mtoi😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅 this good live long🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤”

lynnkagz “Congrats Joyce.. Mnakaa poa sana.. 👌👌👌”

njeriemercie “Dzaaaamn❤️🔥😍 mmeamua kamati wakojoe kwa vitanda leo juu ya wivu@joycemaina fumigate us😍👏”

adline_doreen “Wow alisema ni crush wako so❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ na you are on fire”

xaxxcy_254 “Joyce kwalanda🔥🔥🔥🔥 tuko locked in mbaya”

beato.maish “Haiyaaaa....Mrs kwalanda❤️🔥😍😍”

delinskidiana “🔥🔥 i just love this welcome home congratulations to you joyce”

mokkies5 “Wow u guys look absolutely stunning😘😘😘”

mulunda_esther “🔥 Joyce you are welcomed to kwalanda a great family 🙏

kendi2039 “Mwenye alikuja na ii app ya instagram atoe mbinu ya kulike post more than once sababu ii like moja haitoshi.. you two look cute ❤️😍”

shary_vendie “🔥🔥❤️Much love from me to you guys, nawapenda bure”

esthermbulamusyoki ‘I see Joyce has got some taste. I love it.. May God bless you in you leave relationship. Amen🙏”

evemwikali254 “Lovely couple😍 looking good am happy for you guys”

betty_nthembwa “Siku hizi @kwalandatony smiles ni from one corner of the mouth to the other, enyewe love wins.. ❤️❤️”