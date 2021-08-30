Top BBC Journalist George Ndirangu calls It quits after 3 years

Ndirangu made the announcement on Monday, at a time he was turning year older, stating good things always happen during his Birthday.

The seasoned journalist said that it was time for him to take on a new challenge after staying at BBC for the past three years.

Journalist George Ndirangu Pulse Live Kenya

“Something always happens on my birthday! 😅🙏🏾

One of the most fun things I ever did in life was making + breaking news at the BBC. All around the world, for the last few years. I’ll miss the fantastic team on & off camera.

Teeny tiny life update: spreading my wings a little - it’s time. Time for a new journey! 😊🙏🏾” shared Georgie Ndirangu.

Ndirangu, renowned business journalist who formerly worked for CNBC Africa, joined BBC Africa back in 2018, when former BBC Business Editor Larry Madowo had been tasked to set up a Nairobi team.

Ndiragu's Career

Between April 2016 and July 2018, Georgie Ndirangu worked as a contributing writer for Forbes Africa while based in Johannesburg, South Africa. December 2016 to January 2018 he was still a contributor at Forbes Africa, but this time round based in Kigali, Rwanda.

Between August 2014 to July 2018 (4 Years), Ndirangu worked as a presenter and Producer at CNBC Africa. A position he vacated to join BBC Africa.

December 2012 to July 2014, George worked as a news anchor at Radio and TV10 in Rwanda.

Reactions on George Ndirangu’s exit from BBC

