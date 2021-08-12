Top Switch TV News Anchor Hadiya Mwasiwa Quits, set to Join KTN

Reports indicate that Mwasiwa is headed to Standard Group owned station KTN, as Fridah Mwaka’s replacement, months after she was poached by NTV.

Taking to social media, the news anchor bid goodbye to her viewers, thanking the Switch TV management for the opportunity to work with them.

“@switchtvke Thank you for trusting me to be on your screen, na kwa watazamaji wangu asanteni sana kwa kunithamini, Kuwa nanyi imekuwa fahari kwangu. Alhamdillah for the new opportunities, Growth is inevitable” wrote Hadiya Mwasiwa.

Media Personality Hadiya Mwasiwa Pulse Live Kenya

Its Wrap

During her last day at the station, Hadiya was treated to a surprise goodbye Cake by her colleagues led by Frederick Muitiriri who heads the News Desk at Switch TV.

“It's a goodbye, for now. We have said Goodbye to one of the most hardworking, smart and eloquent Kiswahili Anchor's in the country! @hadya_mwasiwa will be missed around this place @switchtvke

Wish you the very best as you cross over, we will definitely see you around!” wrote Frederick Muitiriri.

Media Personality Hadiya Mwasiwa Pulse Live Kenya

Upon seeing the Goodbye message, Hadiya replied; “@fredmuitiriri thank you very much for all the guidance and good leadership, working with you was truly an honor, ubarikiwe sana same to all the @switchtvke family”. Mwasiwa is married to Mbaruk Mwalimu Wazzah who works at Radio Maisha.

Miss Tamima's Exit

Hadiya Mwasiwa’s exit come days after Miss Tamima Ibrahim also left Switch TV. Tamima was the Head of Content for more than three years.

Lincoln Wambugu, one of the news anchors at Switch TV showered praise on Tamima as a one of a kind boss.

He explained that Tamima was instrumental during his transition from Destiny TV Kenya to Switch TV.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Coming from a Regional TV station to number 6 TV station in the country, she constantly reminded me 'Linc uko Ligi soo sasa cheza kama wewetake care of yourself girls will be after you'. This prophetess was right, true to her words they indeed did slide to my DM in hundreds.

"Tamima Ibrahim I will treasure you, and your wise counsel forever, indeed in this industry you have been the right hand to my left hand. That's just a tip of the iceberg. It doesn't end here, one day I'll tell you how this phenomenal woman changed my life...till then, I wish you well, shine the light wherever you go,” the news anchor expressed.

Career

The outgoing head of content started her media career in 2009 at the Insyder Magazine which was very popular among the youth.

As the magazine’s editor in chief, she leads the team that organised the Chaguo La Teeniez Awards which was the biggest entertainment awards gig at the time.

Two years later Tamima would move to KTN as the programs aquisition executive where revamped the station’s progam lineup.