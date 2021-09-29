Tour inside Mungai Eve's new house in Kileleshwa [Video]

Eve, who earns a lot of money from her channel, took her followers on a tour of the 2 bedroomed house that has a DSQ and an inbuilt cooker and oven.

The content creator said she had gone through many houses that did not suit her preference before settling on the apartment.

“I wanted a house that has a dining area, large sitting area, a modern kitchen but I didn’t want an inbuilt cooker and microwave oven but it was very hard,” she stated.

The house also features a balcony overlooking Westlands, an alternative source of power for when Kenya Power experiences an outage and also a common swimming pool.

The apartment also has an intercom door system which will allow Eve to speak to a visitor at the gate before security lets them in. The lifts can be also be operated from inside the house for whenever Eve is expecting a guest.

The content creator who lives with her boyfriend explained that their schedules in Nairobi necessitated that they move closer to the city.

“Our current house is located very far from Nairobi. We have to get to town to access other places. Sometimes we get back to the house at 11pm,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eve Mungai has become a YouTube sensation following the rapid growth of her YouTube channel which has over 300,000 subscribers.

Her channel focuses on entertainment as well as projecting unscripted real-life experiences of youths from informal settlements.

Her impact in Nairobi and the online community includes the discovery of Madocho wa Kanairo who is a self-styled sheng master.

YouTube content creators in Kenya have come of age, providing an alternative source of entertainment to millions of Kenyans who were used to TV programming.

The platform rewards creators by paying them for advertisements placed on their video content.