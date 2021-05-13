Narudi Stenje- Trio Mio bids goodbye to his fans as he reports back to School

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Trio noted that he will miss his fans, for the period he will be in school, urging them to continue supporting his Music while he is away.

“Hey my people Imagaine nimefika chuo , Butterflies Zinarun kwa stomach wololo.

Simnajua hito feeling, ina boo lakini at least mziki imeensa shule kiasi. Take care everyone nitawamiss, continue tuning #Vumilia. Majaribu ni nyingi shuleni , I love you all” said Trio in part.

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

He went ahead to call on promoters to book him for shows when schools close again.

“Nikitoka chuo I want shows, promoters chezeni kama nyinyi, nikitoka nisababishe. Reach out 07225225911. Talk to my manager”

The young talent, goes back to school at a time he was being compared to the late E-sir by Kenyans on Twitter.

The comparison prompted legendary Kenyan singer David Mathenge aka Nameless to weigh in, stating that by the virtue of him being likened to E-sir, means that he is doing something impactful.

Trio Mio's post Pulse Live Kenya

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up” shared Nameless.

Upon seeing the message, Trio Mio, appreciated Nameless for encouraging him to keep pushing; saying it’s an honour to be in one conversation with him.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up” reads Trio Mio’s reply.