Nameless Weighs in as KOT compares Trio Mio to the Late E-sir

In a tweet, Nameless lauded the younger Musician for the good job he is doing in the music Industry, stating by the virtue of him being compared to the late E-sir, it means that he is doing something impactful.

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up” shared Nameless.

Upon seeing the message, Trio Mio, appreciated Nameless for encouraging him to keep pushing; saying it’s an honour to be in one conversation with him.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up” reads Trio Mio’s reply.

KOT has been making comparisons between Legendary E-sir and Trio Mio in terms of their lyrical prowess and domination in the music industry at a young age.