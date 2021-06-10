Trio Mio takes over Twitter trends with 'fire' freestyle & KOT can't keep calm

On Thursday, the young rapper put up a new freestyle, capturing his lyrical prowess and flow, prompting netizens to make him a trending topic.

Many re-shared Trio Mio’s tweet, saluting him for his outstanding talent and flow when it comes to doing what he does best.

A section couldn’t shy away from comparing the young talent to the late E-sir in terms of how he was delivering his freestyle. KOT argued that Trio Mio deserves all the accolades for his mastery on the rapper game at such a young age.

The rapper dropped the freestyle at a time he has been on mid-term, basing on the fact that he is still in high school.

This is not the first time that KOT is pitting Trio Mio against the legendary E-Sir. On May 11, 2021 the same discussion surfaced on social media again.

Reactions

Not the First Time

At that particular time, netizens were making comparisons between E-sir and Trio Mio in terms of their lyrical prowess and domination in the music industry at a young age.

The discussion prompted Nameless to weigh in, saluting the younger musician for the good job he is doing in the music Industry, stating by the virtue of him being compared to the late E-sir, it means that he is doing something impactful.

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up” shared Nameless.

Upon seeing the message, Trio Mio, appreciated Nameless for encouraging him to keep pushing; saying it’s an honour to be in one conversation with him.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up” reads Trio Mio’s reply.