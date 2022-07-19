Men fashion inspiration: How to add a bandana to your style

Bandanas have been symbolic of different ideas, like gang affiliations, sexual orientation and utilitarianism. In spite of this, or perhaps because of this, it still remains one of the most stylish fashion statements.

As a pocket square

For a quick dapper look, use it as a pocket square in your jacket pocket. Choose a colour, pattern and fabric that will blend well with your outfit. It should also be thick enough to poke out stylishly without looking bulky, it goes without saying that you iron it for a neat finish off.

From the waist

If you are not looking to make a fashion statement, wearing it at the waist is the way to go. Tie it to a belt loop, tuck it into your belt, pocket or waistband. This makes it a subtle accessory to accentuate the outfit with color in a moderate manner.

Around the wrist

Instead of a watch, or to complement it, wear a bandana in the darker colors with a striking print/design. Wearing a bandana around the wrist gives your outfit a dose of attitude, try to have it a little messy instead of neatly folded. Try burgundy with the paisley design, a black one with white skulls.

Around the neck

Choose bold colours like red or burgundy for neutral outfits and soft colours for bold outfits. This is usually worn with a knot tied at the front. Try to wear it the other way, with the knot tied behind the neck and a corner left lose at the front.

Around the head