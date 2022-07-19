RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Men fashion inspiration: How to add a bandana to your style

Martha Kemigisha

Tupac Amaru Shakur is synonymous with the bandana tied at the front of the head.

He is also considered one of the most influential rappers of all time, and almost 25 years later, his influence is visible in the song "Bandana" by Nigerian singer Fireboy born the year of Pac's death, who is also famous with head accessories. Following the release of his song, he changed his profile picture to a picture of 2Pac with a white paisley-pattern bandana.

Bandanas have been symbolic of different ideas, like gang affiliations, sexual orientation and utilitarianism. In spite of this, or perhaps because of this, it still remains one of the most stylish fashion statements.

For a quick dapper look, use it as a pocket square in your jacket pocket. Choose a colour, pattern and fabric that will blend well with your outfit. It should also be thick enough to poke out stylishly without looking bulky, it goes without saying that you iron it for a neat finish off.

Bandana as pocket square
Bandana as pocket square Pulse

If you are not looking to make a fashion statement, wearing it at the waist is the way to go. Tie it to a belt loop, tuck it into your belt, pocket or waistband. This makes it a subtle accessory to accentuate the outfit with color in a moderate manner.

Bandana around the waist
Bandana around the waist Pulse

Instead of a watch, or to complement it, wear a bandana in the darker colors with a striking print/design. Wearing a bandana around the wrist gives your outfit a dose of attitude, try to have it a little messy instead of neatly folded. Try burgundy with the paisley design, a black one with white skulls.

Bandana around the wrist
Bandana around the wrist Pulse

Choose bold colours like red or burgundy for neutral outfits and soft colours for bold outfits. This is usually worn with a knot tied at the front. Try to wear it the other way, with the knot tied behind the neck and a corner left lose at the front.

Bandana around the neck
Bandana around the neck Pulse

This type is popular with streetwear outfits, and is the perfect wear for festivals, performance gigs and other outdoor events. Once selected, lay your bandana flat, then fold it lengthways multiple times into a long rectangle. Then tuck in the loose corners and tie it around the head or your dreadlocks/hair.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

