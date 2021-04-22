TV Girl Rose Gakuo’s New Job Description at NMS months after parting ways with K24

A cross check done by Pulse Live on her profile, indicates that Ms Gakuo is the Head of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement at Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). The former TV girl has been working with NMS since November last year and has been spotted in a number of public functions with NMS officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta while inspecting public projects.

Rose Gakuo with NMS Director General Mohammed Badi Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Gakuo’s job description entails leading outward PR strategies and plans that promote key initiatives, image and reputation of the NMS. She is also the media contact and the representative for the NMS.

In June 2020, Gakuo was among journalist’s who were let go by Mediamax last year after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

Fired Entire Newsroom

In June last year, K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.

The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.