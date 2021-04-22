Media Personality Rose Gakuo’s has a new New Job Description months after being shown the door at Mediamax owned station K24.
TV Girl Rose Gakuo’s New Job Description at NMS months after parting ways with K24
Ms Gakuo has been working with NMS for quite some time now
Pulse Live Kenya
A cross check done by Pulse Live on her profile, indicates that Ms Gakuo is the Head of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement at Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). The former TV girl has been working with NMS since November last year and has been spotted in a number of public functions with NMS officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta while inspecting public projects.
Ms Gakuo’s job description entails leading outward PR strategies and plans that promote key initiatives, image and reputation of the NMS. She is also the media contact and the representative for the NMS.
In June 2020, Gakuo was among journalist’s who were let go by Mediamax last year after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.
Fired Entire Newsroom
In June last year, K24 fired its entire newsroom via a text message that was sent to the employees by the human resources manager Maureen Wandera.
The text message was based on a redundancy notice issued to Mediamax employees on May 21st, 2020.
“I am contacting you with regards to the redundancy notice issued on 21st of May 2020. The notice period has expired. Unfortunately, your position has been affected by way of redundancy. I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22nd at 8:55am to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” reads the message.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke