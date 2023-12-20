News anchor Flora Limukii sheds tears on her last day on air at TV47

The seasoned news anchor, who also co-hosted the popular Morning Cafe show alongside Fred Indimuli and Stanley Nyaringita, shed tears as she bid adieu to viewers on Wednesday, December 20.

"After 1 year and close to 5 months at TV47, today marks my last day on air, time has come to explore another venture.

"I’m grateful to the management, colleagues, and friends with whom I have forged a great relationship over time," Limukii announced, expressing her gratitude for the support she received during her tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

TV journalist Flora Limukii Pulse Live Kenya

Limukii took a moment to acknowledge fans who have been instrumental in growing her online brand visibility.

"Many thanks to my online fans as well and your contribution in growing my online brand visibility," she remarked, recognizing the digital community that has been part of her journey.

Leaving with a sense of accomplishment and professional growth, she asserted, "Today, I leave with my head high and a way better person professionally. Onto the next assignment."

ADVERTISEMENT

In other career news at the station, Willis Raburu was appointed as Director Digital Services and Innovations.

Reporting to the CEO, Raburu will be responsible for driving the evolution of TV47, and Radio47 digital products.

Raburu boasts extensive media experience spanning 13 years in the media industry where he has served in different capacities.

Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Willis holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Sciences from Moi University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus on Strategic Corporate Communications at USIU.

ADVERTISEMENT