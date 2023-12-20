The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

News anchor Flora Limukii sheds tears on her last day on air at TV47

Denis Mwangi

TV47 news anchor Flora Limukii sheds tears as she leaves for greener pastures

TV journalist Flora Limukii
TV journalist Flora Limukii

TV journalist Flora Limukii hosted her final show on TV47, marking the end of her impactful journey with the network.

Recommended articles

The seasoned news anchor, who also co-hosted the popular Morning Cafe show alongside Fred Indimuli and Stanley Nyaringita, shed tears as she bid adieu to viewers on Wednesday, December 20.

"After 1 year and close to 5 months at TV47, today marks my last day on air, time has come to explore another venture.

"I’m grateful to the management, colleagues, and friends with whom I have forged a great relationship over time," Limukii announced, expressing her gratitude for the support she received during her tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT
TV journalist Flora Limukii
TV journalist Flora Limukii TV journalist Flora Limukii Pulse Live Kenya

Limukii took a moment to acknowledge fans who have been instrumental in growing her online brand visibility.

"Many thanks to my online fans as well and your contribution in growing my online brand visibility," she remarked, recognizing the digital community that has been part of her journey.

Leaving with a sense of accomplishment and professional growth, she asserted, "Today, I leave with my head high and a way better person professionally. Onto the next assignment."

ADVERTISEMENT

In other career news at the station, Willis Raburu was appointed as Director Digital Services and Innovations.

Reporting to the CEO, Raburu will be responsible for driving the evolution of TV47, and Radio47 digital products.

Raburu boasts extensive media experience spanning 13 years in the media industry where he has served in different capacities.

Media personality Willis Raburu
Media personality Willis Raburu Media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Willis holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Sciences from Moi University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus on Strategic Corporate Communications at USIU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raburu will be tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for the design, development, and maintenance of brand 47 digital products and presence

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

News anchor Flora Limukii sheds tears on her last day on air at TV47

News anchor Flora Limukii sheds tears on her last day on air at TV47

Waihiga Mwaura receives prestigious award from President of Uzbekistan & Qatar Emir

Waihiga Mwaura receives prestigious award from President of Uzbekistan & Qatar Emir

10 Celebrities who purchased multimillion rides in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

10 Celebrities who purchased multimillion rides in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her-mother-in-law allegedly rejected her

Muigai Wa Njoroge's 2nd wife responds after her-mother-in-law allegedly rejected her

Natalie Githinji shares how her mum saves the day for her as she battles Endometriosis

Natalie Githinji shares how her mum saves the day for her as she battles Endometriosis

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

Content creator Babushka's message of gratitude to fans as he hits new milestone

Content creator Babushka's message of gratitude to fans as he hits new milestone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family