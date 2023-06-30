The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

Fabian Simiyu

Willis Raburu is a father of two and former Citizen TV presenter

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu can be described as the epitome of a versatile journalist, having worked as a news anchor, show host at Citizen TV, and even pursued a career as a singer.

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu was born on April 1, 1987. Born in the picturesque town of Kano, located in the Nyando District of Kisumu County, he hails from a family of four siblings.

Among them, Willis holds the distinction of being the third-born and the youngest son.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Willis Raburu's father, Peter Raburu, is a distinguished figure who has had a remarkable journey.

Prior to his current role as a pastor in Kisumu County, Peter Raburu was widely recognized as a prominent Provincial Commissioner.

After reaching school-going age, Raburu enrolled at Aga Khan Primary School in Kisumu City. Later, he joined Chemelil Academy High School, a mixed boarding school.

During his time in high school, Willis excelled in his studies. Subsequently, he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Information Science - Media at Moi University.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

When Willis Raburu joined the university, his father expressed a desire for him to pursue a degree in Information Technology (IT). However, Willis made the decision to follow his passion for media studies.

It was only after Raburu's graduation from Moi University that his father discovered his son had not pursued the field he had advocated for.

Raburu secured an internship position at Royal Media Services, which he considers to be one of the most pivotal moments in his life. According to him, joining such a reputable organization was a significant milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The job came at a time when I had been turned down by other local TV stations, they told me I did not have the right type of voice for broadcast,” Raburu said.

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]

Willis was also the face of 'Truth Meter', a segment on Citizen TV that used to air funny content on a weekly basis.

The segment used to air after the news, and it was widely watched because people needed a laugh after a long, tough week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raburu joined Citizen in 2010 and left in June 2023, having achieved many things that only many journalists can dream of.

Willis Raburu poses for a photo
Willis Raburu poses for a photo Willis Raburu poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

Willis Raburu began his career as a reporter before graduating to the role of news anchor at Citizen TV, where he worked until June 2023.

In addition to his work on the news desk, Raburu co-hosted the popular '10/10 Show' alongside Joey Muthengi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, which caters to the youth and artists, airs every Friday at 10:00 pm. It offers a lively platform for dancing, fun, and interviews with various artists.

Furthermore, Willis Raburu extended his hosting abilities beyond television and had a mid-morning show of Hot 96 radio station.

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu acquires a new name as he ventures into Music

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to appearing on TV screens during news hours and hosting his shows, Raburu made headlines two years ago when he collaborated with Rekless, Breeder LW, Mejja, and Ssaru to release the hit song 'Kalale'.

Following the success of 'Kalale', he released another song titled 'Jeshi' in 2021, this time featuring Ssaru again. However, 'Jeshi' did not perform as well as his debut song.

  1. Children’s Rights Award
  2. Maji Award
  3. Road Safety Award
ADVERTISEMENT

Willis Raburu's dating life has been surrounded by controversial stories, with many theories circulating after his two relationships failed to work out.

Raburu proposed to his ex-girlfriend, Sally Mbilu, in 2014, but their relationship didn't work out, and they parted ways in 2016.

Willis Raburu and Marya Prude
Willis Raburu and Marya Prude Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Willis Raburu & ex-wife remember late daughter in emotional posts

After his breakup, Raburu met Marya Prude Ngami, and the two got married in a church wedding in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raburu's love story did not end there, as he rekindled his love with Ivy Namu, and the two now have two children, a boy, and a girl.

Raburu proposed to Ivy in July 2022, and she was expecting at the time.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

Otile Brown features Nadia Mukami in a new romantic jam & 4 other songs released this week

TV47 journalist brought to tears as she bids station goodbye after 3 years

TV47 journalist brought to tears as she bids station goodbye after 3 years

Jalang'o sacks employees who cost him millions

Jalang'o sacks employees who cost him millions

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Unforgettable collabos: 10 songs where featured artists outshined main acts

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

Uchovu wa siku nzima - Why do most ladies troll TikTok star Sueh?

'Tabasamu' actress Rosemary Waweru shares secrets behind her youthful looks

'Tabasamu' actress Rosemary Waweru shares secrets behind her youthful looks

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Diamond vows to 'roar' back to life musically, fires shots at his haters

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Film director Shuria speaks on what to expect in crime drama series 'Faithless'

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video