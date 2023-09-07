The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Condolences pour in for TV47 presenter after losing her dad

Lynet Okumu

TV47 presenter reveals last conversation she had with her dad before his untimely death

TV 47 presenter Flora Limukii

Popular TV47 presenter Flora Limukii has been plunged into mourning after unexpected demise of her father.

The journalist took to her social media platforms on Wednesday to share plans for her father's burial.

In one of her messages, Flora expressed disbelief at the sudden void left by her father's absence. The fast rising news anchor revealed that her last conversation with her father was on August 29.

"Little did I know that phone call telling you I’ve lost my keys was the last time to hear your voice. I hope I made you proud while you were around.

"Thank you for being the best dad in the world. I hope I still find purpose to continue doing my best. I love you , RIP dad ,” Flora wrote.

TV 47 presenter Flora Limukii Pulse Live Kenya

Flora's father will be laid to rest on Friday September 8, in Meru county.

READ: KTN journalist Dennis Onsarigo mourns his father

Flora Limukii's father, Gitali Limukii, was a senior licensing officer at the Water Resources Authority, stationed in Embu County.

He was husband to Rose Murochia, who is a teacher at Mweronkanga Primary School.

Gitali Limukii had five children including, Kenneth Kithinji, Winnie Kagendo, Lilian Kamathi, Flora K Limukii, Samuel Thuranira.

TV 47 presenter Flora Limukii Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Journalist Chemutai Goin loses her father

Several media personalities and celebrities have extended their heartfelt condolences to Flora Limukii and her grieving family.

Oliver Mathenge Poleni sana, Flora. May you find all the comfort you need at this time.

Tarus Pole sana Flo...May God give you and your family strength during this time.

Fred Indimuli My sincere condolences. It's only yesterday that we were talking about him. You are in my prayers

Marvin Chege My condolences Flora. May God guide you through this difficult time

Lindah Oguttu So sorry. May he rest in peace and may you find strength to move on.

HON. MUTUA LOYD Pole sana Sis. This is a dark morning in our village. I pray God gives you comfort during this sorrowful moment. May your dad rest in peace. You are in my prayers.

Sir Kelvin K My Sincere Condolences Flora, May the Almighty God be your Comforter at this tough moment.Take heart and stay strong .May Dad Soul RIP

George Maringa Oh no! Poleni sana @limukii_f and your family. You're in my prayers. May his soul rest in peace

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

