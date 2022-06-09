Journalist Chemutai Goin loses her father

According to reports reaching the news desk, Mzee Goin succumbed to cancer.

Mzee Goin was being treated at the St Luke Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

"At 84, dad fought a fight for his life, in the end, he won, some victories are about peace... We mourn now but in the end, it shall be well," Chemutai Goin posted on social media.

Before retiring, the deceased was an agricultural extension officer as well as a well-known farmer.

The patriach made a significant contribution to the community's agricultural production.

He also helped found and sponsor Cheplelachbei Primary and Secondary Schools in Nandi County.

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the family of Mzee Goin in a post online, saying: "Our prayers and thoughts are with relatives and friends of Goin's family following the passing on of Mzee Andrea Arap Goin of Cheplelachbei village in Nandi County. Rest In peace."

Goin' was a devout Christian, a family guy, and a mentor whose compassion to those in need was unparalleled.

