RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Journalist Chemutai Goin loses her father

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Mzee Goin helped found and sponsor Cheplelachbei Primary and Secondary Schools in Nandi County

Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin in mourning after losing her father
Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin in mourning after losing her father

Citizen TV reporter Chemutai Goin is in mourning after her father Mzee Andrea Arap Goin passed away on Wednesday, June 8.

Recommended articles

According to reports reaching the news desk, Mzee Goin succumbed to cancer.

Mzee Goin was being treated at the St Luke Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

"At 84, dad fought a fight for his life, in the end, he won, some victories are about peace... We mourn now but in the end, it shall be well," Chemutai Goin posted on social media.

Before retiring, the deceased was an agricultural extension officer as well as a well-known farmer.

Mzee Andrea Arap Goin
Mzee Andrea Arap Goin Pulse Live Kenya

The patriach made a significant contribution to the community's agricultural production.

He also helped found and sponsor Cheplelachbei Primary and Secondary Schools in Nandi County.

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the family of Mzee Goin in a post online, saying: "Our prayers and thoughts are with relatives and friends of Goin's family following the passing on of Mzee Andrea Arap Goin of Cheplelachbei village in Nandi County. Rest In peace."

Goin' was a devout Christian, a family guy, and a mentor whose compassion to those in need was unparalleled.

Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin
Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin with Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Chemutai Goin is an experienced reporter with more than eight years of experience.

Her stories mainly focus on politics and governance, current affairs and also on developmental journalism.

Goin’s journey started at KTN where she did her internship and has worked at Capital FM as well as K24 before joining Citizen TV.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nakuru boy goes on hunger strike seeking to join Form 1

Nakuru boy goes on hunger strike seeking to join Form 1

Uhuru flies to Somalia in rare military plane

Uhuru flies to Somalia in rare military plane

Journalist Chemutai Goin loses her father

Journalist Chemutai Goin loses her father

Joy at Kibos school for the blind as Jambojet donate foodstuff and school equipment

Joy at Kibos school for the blind as Jambojet donate foodstuff and school equipment

Man whipped by Chinese national yet to get justice despite court orders

Man whipped by Chinese national yet to get justice despite court orders

Ruto reacts after Infotrak poll placed Raila ahead of him

Ruto reacts after Infotrak poll placed Raila ahead of him

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

Tragedy of couple that died hours after their re-union

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

I used to sell mitumba bedsheets - Millicent Omanga

Trending

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi MP's campaign vehicle crashes into crowd

55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

File image of an AK-47 rifle

Kitui accident survivors recall events leading to the horrific crash

Kitui accident survivors recant events leading to crash

Hussein Mohammed attacks former employer Citizen TV

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign