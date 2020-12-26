Some artists toil their whole careers to make a classic song, while others hit it straight out of the gate.

US-based Kenyan singer Wenzy Oginga aka Wendy.Le.Genius is among fast-rising stars making ripples in international music scene, with her latest jam dubbed "Only Way Out".

The new jam that encourages women not to settle for less in love was produced by Glenn Pierce, with its audio recorded at Fifty50 Studios in Dallas, Texas.

Wendy who is currently pursuing her music career in the United States, released her first single dubbed “Dis Yo Body’ in which she is featured artiste in the afro-east style.

Singer Wendy.Le.Genius

Album-Limitless

She is now working on her soon-to-be released debut album called Limitless which touches across a variety of musical genres.

Just the other day, the songstress released her second single “Teach me how to Love” off her upcoming Album.

Wendy.Le.Genius is slowly stamping their name in the Kenyan music industry with her catchy music and high quality videos.

Reactions form fans

Singer Wendy.Le.Genius

Glenn Pierce1 “beautiful song from your beautiful heart. This is a really enjoyable piece of musical art. You are an incredible talent and your future is so bright. The sky's the limit Wendy. Fly high sweet baby girl. I love you and I always will!”

Ian Odhis “Phy,Karun,Mdq,xennia mannaseh and wendy hawa ndo madem natambua Kenya should work on sth Nice song especially during a romantic scene in a movie 🔥🔥🔥 A successful 2021 ahead”

Chris Linford “The Kenyan Adele 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 what a beautiful song!!!

Unshakeable by Okinyo Ndeda “This is only way out ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌼🌼🌼🌼❤️❤️❤️”

Winnie Apiyo Ayieko “was watching this song and all i could think is...this is such a great song for a movie...nice piece Wendy”

Video