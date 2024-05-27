The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Why no phones will be allowed in Dave Chappelle's sold-out Nairobi show

Amos Robi

Tickets for Chappelle's show sold out in just two hours after the announcement was made

Comedian Dave Chappelle
  • Dave Chappelle is set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya, with tickets selling out in just two hours
  • The show will be a cell phone-free event, in line with Chappelle's long-standing advocacy for a no-phone policy during his performances
  • The no-phone policy encourages audience engagement and creates a more dynamic and responsive atmosphere during the performance

Iconic American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle is set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya, and the excitement is palpable.

Tickets for his show at the Louis Leakey Auditorium on Wednesday, 29th May, sold out just two hours after the event was announced by Punchline Comedy Club who are the organisers of the show.

Priced at Sh7,000, the tickets were snapped up swiftly, reflecting Chappelle's immense popularity and the anticipation surrounding his performance.

Interestingly, the event poster highlights a unique aspect of the show: it will be a cell phone-free event.

Comedian Dave Chappelle Chappelle said in the special that "gender is a fact" and defended "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who came under fire for past transphobic comments.Sarandos defended Chappelle in a memo to employees, saying in part: "Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long standing deal with him. His last special, 'Sticks & Stones,' also controversial, is our most watched, stickiest, and most award winning stand-up special to date."Netflix trans employees planned a walkout in response to the special and Sarandos' comments. Business Insider USA

READ: Netflix quietly releases new Dave Chappelle special after transphobic joke controversy

This policy means that attendees will not be permitted to use their mobile phones during the performance, a rule strictly enforced at Chappelle's shows.

Chappelle, regarded as one of the world's top comedians, has long advocated for a no-phone policy during his performances.

In 2023, Chappelle cut short his performance in Florida, U.S. after he spotted one of the attendees on their phone.

The no-phone policy is not entirely limiting as those looking to use their phones can step out.

Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle Pulse Live Uganda

READ: Dave Chappelle attacked while performing onstage at Hollywood Bowl

The phone-free policy, implemented during Chappelle's stand-up shows, serves multiple purposes:

Cell phone-free environments encourage attendees to be more present and engaged. Without the distraction of screens, audiences can fully immerse themselves in the performance, resulting in a more dynamic and responsive atmosphere.

This engagement is crucial for performers like Chappelle, whose comedy relies on the immediate reactions and participation of the audience.

The ease with which cell phones can record and share content poses a significant risk to intellectual property.

For comedians, musicians, and speakers, unauthorised distribution of their material can be particularly problematic.

This is especially true when they are testing new content or performing exclusive material that they do not wish to be shared prematurely.

By restricting phone use, event organisers help performers maintain control over their work.

Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle. BusinessInsider

READ: The man who turned Dave Chappelle into a comedy G.O.A.T

A phone-free policy also protects the privacy of all attendees. Some audience members may feel uncomfortable being filmed or photographed without their consent.

By banning cell phones, the event becomes a more comfortable space for everyone, free from the worry of unintentional exposure to social media.

