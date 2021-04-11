Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi's first wife, Amira has opened up on her relationship with co-wife, Socialite Amber Ray.

Amira posted a QnA session on her InstaStories when fans started asking about her friendship with Ray.

“One day I get a random call, ‘Hey sasa it’s your neighbour unaweza kuja uone nguo za watoto nauza….I’ve been in Dubai for quite some time so sikuwa najua wat kind of person she was. Nikachukua manguo and even asked her where she does her lashes…I even asked her to come to my house yani kama jirani mwema,” read Amira’s reply.

Amira on her relationship with Amber Ray

Another of Amira’s fan asked her if she is still in contact with Ray to which she said, “ I used to until i realized..kikulacho ki nguoni mwako.”

Amira on her relationship with Amber Ray

One fan asked her if Ray is married to her husband to which she replied,” we uliskia wapi?”

Amira on her relationship with Amber Ray

The mother of two said she has been with Jamal for 17 years and she was not giving up on her marriage.

“17 years and counting. Niende wapi nimekita kambi! Na sibanduki ngo’”.

Amira on her relationship with Amber Ray