The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

She's a specimen of beauty - 'Vaida' hitmaker Harry Richie in love with Nyako

Lynet Okumu

Harry Richie has praised Nyako for her humility & down-to-earth personality

TikToker Nyako & singer Harry Richie
TikToker Nyako & singer Harry Richie

In a surprising turn of events, popular Vaida hit maker Richie Harry Richie has openly expressed his admiration and affection for the controversial TikToker, Nyako.

Recommended articles

Despite the perception of other people about Nyako, Richie says he has found himself drawn to her genuine nature and unwavering support.

"Nyako is a great woman. She has a clean heart, She's so supportive na hawezi kudespise mtu," Richie said.

Talking on the Eve Mungai show on Tuesday, Richie revealed that the connection blossomed during a live session, and Richie Harry has become a regular participant, captivated by Nyako's content and loyal following.

ADVERTISEMENT
Vaida hitmaker Harry Richie
Vaida hitmaker Harry Richie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

Harry Richie unabashedly acknowledges his fondness for Nyako, commending her for her pure-heartedness and unwavering support of others.

He recalls the moment he requested to join her live session, and to his surprise, she graciously welcomed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since that encounter, Richie has made it a point to join her live sessions, appreciating her captivating content and the loyal following she has amassed.

When questioned about Nyako's controversial language and the criticism she receives, Richie Harry remains unperturbed.

Vaida hitmaker Harry Richie
Vaida hitmaker Harry Richie Pulse Live Kenya

He explains that in today's society, people are accustomed to exchanging insults, and he is not affected by Nyako's choice of words.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recognizes her ability to speak her mind and admires her for standing up against societal norms. Richie Harry sees Nyako as a strong and independent woman who is unafraid to express herself authentically.

For him, any attractive and financially independent woman naturally draws the attention of men, and Nyako is no exception.

"Any beautiful woman, stunning, glowing with her own money, we boychild lazma tunaeza kuwa attracted kwake. Nyako is a good woman, hajafika 50, na mimi na hii miaka yangu tukipendana sioni kama kuna shida," he said.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

READ: TikToker Nyako apologizes to Lulu Hassan after online outburst

ADVERTISEMENT

He appreciates her inner beauty, her youthful spirit, and the connection they share. Despite their age difference, Richie Harry is very okay with them getting into a relationship.

According to him, Nyako's on-camera persona is separate from her real-life self. He recognizes her humility and insists that her online presence does not reflect her true character.

"Nyako you are a very humble lady i used to judge you on camera but now I've interacted with you one on one. You are an mazing, a true specimen of beauty," Richie said directing his message to Nyako.

Richie Harry is captivated by Nyako's down-to-earth nature and envisions a future with her, expressing his desire for a loving and supportive relationship.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

She's a specimen of beauty - 'Vaida' hitmaker Harry Richie in love with Nyako

She's a specimen of beauty - 'Vaida' hitmaker Harry Richie in love with Nyako

Jua Cali reflects on Genge's rise to Grammy recognition after 24 years

Jua Cali reflects on Genge's rise to Grammy recognition after 24 years

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school