Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview

Vanessa Chettle, a former socialite, in July 2024, opened up for the first time about her tumultuous life journey.

Her story is marked by struggles with addiction, family rejection, a rocky marriage, living on the streets, and the heartbreaking loss of her 5-day-old baby.

Vanessa Chettle on her mental state

Vanessa revealed that sharing her story has lifted a significant weight off her shoulders, particularly in terms of her mental health.

Former Kenyan socialite Vanessa 'Chettle' Cheruiyot (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

In a follow up interview with Lwanga TV , she said, "Since this story got out, I am doing better mentally."

The interview prompted many people, including some concerned family members, to reach out to her.

Vanessa Chettle clarifies remarks about her mother

Vanessa had to clarify some points from her interview, especially regarding her mother. In the interview, she mentioned feeling neglected by her family, including her mother.

This statement upset some family members because Vanessa's biological mother passed away when she was young.

She clarified, "I was talking about the one who was there after my biological mother passed. She gave birth to me. She was there, but I didn't get to know her. So it's always bothered me not to grow up without her."

Vanessa explained that she was referring to her maternal figure, not her biological mother. "Why would I abuse the dead, seriously? It was just a miscommunication," she added.

Vanessa Chettle's message to her sister

Vanessa also addressed her sister's accusations about her children's well-being. Her sister accused her of being unremorseful and claimed that Vanessa's kids had gone through hard times, including abuse.

Vanessa was visibly angered by these remarks and told her sister to stay out of her children's lives and stop making up stories about them.

"It's not good to make up stories about children. I shared the journey of my children's growth the entire time they were under my care, and they were healthy," Vanessa said. She emphasised that her sister should think twice before making malicious comments about her children.

"She's somebody I haven't been in contact with for years, and she said she cut me off, so I also don't want to hear anything about hers," she added.

Vanessa Chettle's desire to rebuild

Vanessa clarified that sharing her story wasn't about seeking victimization but rather about not suffering in silence.

She said, "By saying that I blamed people for my problems is more of saying, Vanessa, by sharing your story, you made us look bad. Was I supposed to suffer in silence? No. Because now they'll be asked, where were you when I was in the streets?"

Vanessa expressed her desire to better her life and become a part of her children's lives again. She said, "I want to better my life so that I can become part of my kids' life. I'm not planning that they stay away from me forever."

