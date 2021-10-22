Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

List of celebrities who welcomed newborns this week

Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Beautypreneur Vera Sidika and her husband Brown Mauzo have welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family named Princess Asia Brown.

The couple mentioned that baby Asia was born at exactly 10:21am on October 20, 2021 at a city Hospital.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown

You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete " shared Vera Sidika.

On the other hand, an excited Mauzo also put up a photo posing beside his wife in a Hospital bed, saying he is happy to welcome a new member into their family.

“Thank you God for this blessing 20:10:2021 10:21AM @princess_asiabrown” wrote Brown Mauzo.

Many could not help it but gush over the couple with lovely comments.

Ms Sidika’s safe delivery come days after she threw a lavish Baby Shower that has been the talk of town for the past one week.

On Tuesday, Vera also mentioned that she had received her imported organic Baby Diapers for the United States of America.

Serah Teshna & Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

Award winning actress Serah Teshna and her boyfriend Footballer Victor Wanyama welcomed their first child 40 days ago.

In a post via her Insta-stories, Teshna said that she is obsessed with her new bundle of joy.

“We are 40 days today. I’m obsessed”

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.

The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.

Fatma Banj and Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela and girlfriend Fatma welcome their first Child together Pulse Live Kenya

Blogger Xtian Dela is the newest celebrity Dad in town after welcoming his first child with girlfriend Fatma Banj.

In an update, Dela mentioned that their bundle of joy arrived at exactly 11:24am on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

“11:24 AM. I LOVE YOU

@FatmahBanj “ shared Xtian Dela.

Dennis Ombachi & Wife

Rugby Star Dennis Ombachi & Wife welcome Baby Number Two Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Rugby Sevens Player Dennis Ombachi and his wife Svetlana Polikarpova welcomed baby number two into their family.

In an update, Ombachi said that his wife gave birth to a beautiful and healthy baby girl. In his message, the Rugby star promised to love his daughter with all that he can offer.

“Sweet little angel, we welcome you into the world today and promise to love you with all that we have to offer 💖. Some kangaroo care as your mum, the strongest woman i have ever known was recovering, is our 1st bond that will last us a lifetime. Welcome to the pride baby girl. Raising a warrior!! #newborn #baby #babygirl #love” wrote Dennis Ombachi.

Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house - Kenyans invited to send money

Pulse Live Kenya

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has launched a funds drive to assist in rebuilding Boniface Mwangi's Machakos family home.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday, the CJ Emeritus asked Kenyans who value humanity to stand with the human rights activists and shame perpetrators of the attack.

The ex-CJ provided a personal phone number through which anyone wishing to participate can direct the funds as well as his email address for further correspondence.

"I appeal to Kenyans who value humanity to help me and others to rebuild Boniface Mwangi’s house to shame those who sponsored the inhuman, cruel, and satanic act of blowing up Mwangi’s house," the former CJ appealed.

The former CJ shares a close friendship with the activist which has seen them walk side by side during various marches in search for justice in the country.

The two also spend a considerable amount of downtime together, if photos are anything to go by.

The former President of the Supreme Court of Kenya was among those who condemned the attack on Bonny's property stating that Kenyans are entitled to protection of their properties.

He disclosed that a distraught Mwangi called him on the night of October 20, 2021 to convey the unfortunate news that there had been an invasion at his property.

Mulamwah signs first female artiste under his new Record Label (Video)

Mulamwah signs first female artiste Vall Wambo under his new Record Label (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Kenyan Comedian David Oyando alias Mulamwah has signed the first female artiste under his new record Label, Mulamwah Entertainment.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mulamwah unveiled a new artiste by the name Vall Wambo, complete with a new song.

“Welcome to MULAMWAH ENT @vall_wambo as the first signed artist. Wishing you all the best in your career ahead . Meanwhile Enjoy the cover (dawa ya baridi) , link on bio” shared Mulamwah.

Mulamwah’s new signee has kicked off her journey in the music industry with a cover of Mr. Seed ft Masauti’s hit song ‘Dawa ya Baridi’.

The comedians new venture has excited a section of his social media following, many lauding his for supporting others in the music industry.

Rapper Cashy puts baby daddy on the blast over deadbeat claims [Screenshots]

Karimi Muriungi aka Miss Cashy Pulse Live Kenya

Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Miss Cashy has hit out at her baby daddy Khaligraph Jones over claims that he has not been providing for his son.

Celebrating the lifting of the nationwide curfew, Cashy indirectly, called out her baby daddy, saying with the reopening of the country the award-winning rapper will have no excuse but to provide for his son.

"I’m actually happy the curfew has been lifted because artists can go back to earning from night gigs.

"In fact, help me pray for an overflow of events so that your favorite rapper will have zero reason to claim he can’t afford child maintenance... it’s been so hard bana," said Cashy.

The revelation attracted lots of comforting messages from fans, act that made the rapper open up even more.

“You Guys have sent me so many encouraging and funny messages in the last hour. I didn’t expect it. Yes, this period has been hard especially after losing my Dad. I try to keep my spirit and sense of humour and I’m forever grateful for your support,” she noted.

She added that: “To the few people who choose to be insensitive to my baby's situation. Please don’t add any more slat to the injury. Children are all innocent despite the hurtful things they are forced to endure. GBV is real and I continue to applaud all women who choose to walk away for the sake of their safety and that of their children.

Eliud Kipchoge nominated for Athlete of the Year Award

The greatest Marathoner ever, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, is on his way to make another history and possibly add another feather on his already full hat.

The record-breaking marathon runner has been nominated for this years Male Athlete of the Year award by the World Athletics.

The marathoner will battle it out with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplants (Sweden), Jakob Ingetgtsen (Norway), Pedro Pichard (Portugal), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Damian Warner (Canada), and Karsten Waeholm (Norway).

The male and female World Athletes of the year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 in December.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “As always, the World Athletics Awards will recognize athletes who’ve performed at the highest level across the year, taking into account not only the Olympic Games but the one-day meeting circuits.”

Kipchoge easily won the marathon race at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second time he is achieving the feat.

Naiboi’s public outcry births new project titled 'Otero' [Video]

Naiboi Pulse Live Kenya

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has announced that he will be dropping his EP titled 'Otero' come October 29, 2021.

Exclusive information privy to Pulse Live, indicates that Naiboi will be releasing a ten-track EP dominated by his hit songs and notable collaborations.

The EP was produced by Bass Man and Naiboi himself, granted, he is also a lethal music producer who has produced a good number of hit songs.

The news about Naiboi’s EP come days after he took to social media to express the frustrations of being a Kenyan artiste.

The Naiboi Worldwide Boss alleged that there were some external forces that have been curtailing his progress in the music industry for close to 2 years now.

“All I ever wanted is to release music for my fans. And najua mafans wana shanga what's up with Naiboi!! My hands [have] been tied for almost 2 years now.

"And I am tired being at mercy of hawa wasee. I might need serious lawyers. Nimefika mwisho. I miss NaiBoi as much as you do😭. Pray for me. I keep everything to myself a lot. But imefika mwisho. I love music so much it hurts me I have over 800 songs and I can't release even a single one? WTF!” he said.

He later followed up the conversation with a sit-down with legendary Kenyan Musician Nameless where they touched on how the industry has evolved and the challenges artistes go through.

Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, City Lawyer Nick Ndeda treated his sweetheart Betty Kyallo to a pleasant surprise at a time she was shooting the final episode of her upcoming cooking show 'Mom Vs Wife'

Moments from the beautiful surprise were captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Ms Kyallo.

In the video, Ndeda could be seen with flowers as he walked into the set, interrupting the shoot that was under way.

A surprised and happy Betty could later be seen hugging her bae before kissing him.

Taking to her Insta-feed, the former News anchor confessed that she loves flowers and was lucky to get her favorite.

“Bloom where you are planted. I love flowers and I got my favourite today. ❤️❤️ Also I wrapped filming my show @honeyafricatv and it has been such a great experience. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it starting few days into November 🤩🤩🤩 #MomVsWife” shared Betty Kyallo.

Mixed reactions over Vera's fresh face beat in the delivery room

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite Vera Sidika caused a hullabaloo on social media, after honouring her promise of slaying into the delivery room with a fresh face beat.

In July, Ms Sidika told her social media in-laws that she was ready to part with Sh1 million in order to slay during the birth of her first child and true to her word she did it.

She had also pointed out that she has always wanted to deliver her child through C-Section because she doesn’t want to experience labour pain.

“They say CS is expensive but if you really want it you’d prepare better even if you don’t have money. That’s 9 months of saving. For private hospitals case is super different, you could part with a whooping Sh1 million for CS delivery and the whole VIP treatment. But hey! We don’t get pregnant everyday so why not?” wrote Vera.

In a number of updates, Ms Sidika said that she was ready to foot the bills of a VIP delivery room at a private Hospital in Nairobi for her desired C-section delivery (that was in July).

Fast forward to October 20, where the Beautypreneur hired a makeup artist for a full face beat before she went into the delivery room.

“I woke @Miss_Keysha_makeup for my make appointment coz my CS admission was early morning.

"You all thought I was joking when I said I will slay at my delivery, oh well I actually meant it. Hair, make up, nails, everything on check. I’m happy, Vee does what Vee wants,” said Vera Sidika.

The socialite went on to say that she intentionally picked October 20th as her delivery date, so that her daughter could always celebrate her birthday on a holiday.

Vera and Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family named Princess Asia Brown on October 20, at exactly 10:21 am.

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Singer Tiwa Savage Pulse Live Kenya

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has issued a statement after her sex tape was leaked online by her blackmailers on Monday (night).

According to Ms Savage, her blackmailers got frustrated after she beat them to the punch and addressed the tape in question before it was even released to the public.

She also mentioned that she will not be intimidated by people who just wanted to solicit money from her.

“You hated how I was able to control the narrative and get ahead of a story before it consumed me and how I’m able to joke on stage about something you thought should destroy me and make me feel ashamed.

"You must knock my head when you see me otherwise @gistloverblog.africa With my full chest,” reads the statement from Tiwa Savage.

It is not confirmed yet if the woman in the viral video is Tiwa Savage but there is a striking resemblance.

Recall that Tiwa had disclosed she was being blackmailed with a sex tape of her and her boyfriend.

On October 8, while appearing on Power105.1 the Afro beat singer said that she was being blackmailed over a sex tape she did with the guy she’s currently dating.

According to her, her road manager sent her the sex tape which the supposed blackmailer forwarded to him.

She further revealed that both her and the guy she’s currently in a relationship with panicked about it.

However, she noted that after some thought, she decided that she won’t pay a dime to whoever it was, adding that nobody can defraud her for doing something that’s natural.

“So I got into my car after an interview and my road manager calls me and be like Tiwa check your WhatsApp messages. I opened them and saw a sex tape of me and the guy am currently dating calls me back to say someone sent it to him and the person is threatening to release it if a ransom isn’t paid.

Zari Hassan clears the air after her 'wedding' photos went viral on social media

Zari Hassan's photos that raised eyebrows Pulse Live Kenya

South Africa based Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan has been forced to clear the air after her photos went viral on social media with allegations that she had tied the knot in a private wedding.

Ms Hassan explained that the photos in question are from an upcoming gospel video and not an actual wedding.

“There are a couple of pictures circulating on social media, please ignore those. Those are from an upcoming gospel music video with a prominent man of God, so just ignore everything you are reading on the internet” said Zari Hassan.

Zari’s statement comes at a time, a number of gossip pages in Tanzania were circulating the photos with claims that she had wedded a man yet to be identified.

Singer Nicah the Queen introduces new Bae to the world (Photos)

Nicah the Queen and DJ Slahver Pulse Live Kenya

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen has finally introduced the new man in her life, after keeping the relationship under wraps for some time.

Nicah took to social media to share photos with her new bae DJ Slahver, confessing how deep she has fallen in love.

In her caption, the Na Wewe hit-maker mentioned that they are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple.

“Anniversary weekend🥰🥰🥰 AKI MAPENZI WEWE @slahverdeejay ILIKUWA UNIKUNYWE HIVI #JESUSGURL #NAWEWE” wrote Nicah the Queen.

Upon seeing Nicah’s post DJ Slahver replied “The best gift ever💝 Happy Anniversary babe 😍❤️🥰 To many more 🍾🍾🎉”.

On the other hand, DJ Slahver also shared a number of photos chilling with Nicah, saying every love story is unique and beautiful.

“Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favorite 😍 Happy Anniversary babe @nicahthequeen 💝❤️To Many More🍾🎉 “ wrote DJ Slahver.

Nicah replied; “I love you ❤️”.

DJ Slahver is not a new name in the Kenya music industry. He manages the following musicians; Nameless, Darassa, Wahu and Nicah the Queen. He is also a manager at Ziiki Media.

Yes, I'm pregnant - Risper Faith expecting baby number 2

Risper Faith and hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Diaries actress Risper Faith has said that she is expecting Baby Number two with her husband Brian Njunge.

The Beautypreneur made the revelation on Sunday, after putting up a short-video talking about “Sherehe”.

“@sherehe_republic Where the party starts and ends….don’t ask me question yes am pregnant and I love my liquor from @sherehe_republic” shared Risper Faith.

However, the confirmation come months after her video at Vera Sidika’s gender reveal party fueled pregnancy reports.

In July, Risper denied being pregnant with an explanation that she is a married woman meant to recreate and fill the world.

She went on the tell Netizens to stop asking if she is pregnant.

“I'm a married woman and I'm meant to recreate [sic] and fill the world, pregnant or not, life moves on.

"Stop asking if I'm pregnant” said Risper.

At that particular time, Faith’s protruding belly had raised eyebrows among her fans and followers basing on the fact that she underwent liposuction surgery to get rid of extra fats.

Eddie & Paul Ndichu's saga takes a new twist, as they step down from Wapi Pay

via Google Images

The Board of Directors of Wapi Pay announced that its Co-founders Paul Ndichu and Eddie Ndichu will step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations into an alleged assault incident at Emara Ole Sereni Hotel over the weekend.

“The Board of Directors of Wapi Pay would like to announce that the Company co-founders Eddie Ndichu, who is the Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ndichu, the current Executive Director will step aside with immediate effect to allow investigations to take their course"

The Board commits to conclude on this matter within the next days.

Elizabeth Kariuki the current Chief Operating officer, will take up the Chief Executive officer role on an interim basis” reads party of the statement.

This come hours after Eddie Ndichu also stepped down from Kenya’s Board of Association of Fintechs.

In a special notice, the board said it had taken note of the unfortunate incident from videos that were circulating online and convened a meeting during which Eddie Ndichu stepped down from his role.

"On the 19th of October the Board convened a special meeting during which Mr. Ndichu stepped down as a board member pending formal investigations into the matter. The Board takes this opportunity to state that it regrets the current circumstances and does not in any way condone gender-based violence or violence of any kind," the notice reads.

Willis Raburu & Bae Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo)

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu reveal son’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu have revealed their son’s face for the first time, barely four months after he was born.

On Wednesday, the Ivy Namu took to social media to share a family portrait, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her bouncing baby boy.

“My personal people, heaven sent & more than I could ever wish for🥰💛 I’m blessed & highly favored, God came all the way thru 😊🙏🏽” reads the caption from Ivy Namu.

The unveiling come days after Raburu jot down a beautiful message, celebrating his sweetheart upon turning a year older.

