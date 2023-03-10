ADVERTISEMENT
Vera & Brown Mauzo quietly welcome second-born in Nairobi

Lynet Okumu

Vera and Mauzo allegedly welcomed their second child a few days ago.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter
Kenyan socialite and rapper Vera Sidika surprised her fans with her latest gender reveal party.

The party, featuring white, gold, and earthy undertones, left her fans in awe.

However, the videos from the party might have been pre-recorded as Vera had allegedly given birth already.

Vera Sidika's gender reveal party
READ: Inside Vera Sidika, and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

According to an exclusive report by Nation Media, Lisa Christofferson, Real Housewives Of Nairobi cast member, first revealed the news at the screening party of the reality show's third episode.

When asked why other reality show members did not show up, Lisa disclosed that Vera had just given birth. Furthermore, she said Sonal was absent because she was in India on family matters.

According to a source who spoke to Nation Media, Vera and Mauzo welcomed their second child a few days ago.

Vera Sidika on The Real Housewives of Nairobi
READ: Vera Sidika explains how she filmed RHONairobi while heavily pregnant

The source noted that Vera has to maintain a storyline for the reality show and keep the birth mum until it is shot for TV.

The Nation source also revealed that Vera's second child was born in a top Nairobi hospital, in the VIP section, just like her firstborn daughter, Asia Brown.

Vera and her fiancé Brown Mauzo have not made any official announcement to confirm the same, nor details about their son, including his name or a photo.

However, their fans eagerly await the news and can't wait to see photos of the new addition to their family.

Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Vera Sidika
READ: Inside Kenya’s murky showbiz industry, lies and clout chasing [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The socialite is known for her lavish lifestyle, and her gender reveals party was no different. From the decorations to the food and the drinks, everything seemed perfect.

