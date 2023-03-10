ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

Fabian Simiyu

Congratulations to Vera and Brown Mauzo!

Vera Sidika's gender reveal party
Vera Sidika's gender reveal party

Vera Sidika and singer Brown Mauzo held a lavish gender reveal party at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi with the couple expecting their second child together.

Vera first started by sharing a video of her, Brown Mauzo, and their baby Asia boarding a limousine with a caption that stated clearly that they were headed for the gender reveal party.

"En route to our royal gender reveal party. Is it a boy or a girl? Get to find out the gender of our second one with us. I can’t wait omg," captioned Vera.

READ: Vera Sidika confirms 2nd pregnancy with Brown Mauzo [Photo]

Vera could be seen taking a glass of champagne alongside her husband as baby Asia looked on, probably wondering what was going on.

Vera then posted the venue of the party inviting her guests by assuring them that the party was going to be elegant and classy.

What followed next was a video of Mauzo singing to Vera while carrying baby Asia. There were other instrumentalists who tuned in to Mauzo's lyrics as he celebrated the big day with his family.

Vera indicated in the video that she loves her family so much and that she was curious to know the gender of her unborn baby.

The climax of the gender reveal party left people talking after learning that the couple was using a chopper to reveal the gender of their baby.

The chopper hovered over their heads as the blue smoke/powder came out to indicate that they were expecting a baby boy.

Vera was happy after finding out that she was expecting a boy and she shared an emotional post after the whole event.

"Omg, I'm screaming! We having a boy! Damn. A dream come true. I finally have my boy. Our 1st gender reveal party was epic.

"This time, we wanted something unique & different so we went for a chopper reveal. Team blue whoop! Asia is daddy’s girl. We’ll finally have mommy’s boy. I’m so grateful to God for our growing family," Vera wrote.

What are your thoughts on Vera's gender reveal ceremony? was it a hit or a miss?

Inside Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo's spectacular gender reveal party [Videos]

