Vera Sidika & Hubby Brown Mauzo set to unveil own Reality Show

The hint comes after a successful business meeting with Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua, who has been the force behind a number of shows in the Kenyan Entertainment Industry.

Mbugua told this Journalist that his company ‘Young Rich TV/D&R are already in talks with Vera and Mauzo to see the type of content they can partner on.

“Vera Sidika and Brown Mauzo are about to embark on the journey of parenting, and we have begun conversations to see what content we can partner on with them. We are very excited about the potential partnership.

We at D&R are always keen to work with different personalities. In the last two years, we’ve been able to put two great celebrity reality shows; Sol Family with Sauti Sol and Sol Generation and This Love with Wahu and Nameless” said Eugene Mbugua.

Eugène Mbugua, Vera Sidika and Bron Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

Taking to social media Media, Vera Sidika wrote; “Great meeting @eugenembugua yesterday👏 With hubs @brownmauzo254 ❤️🥰 It’s going to be a beautiful Journey. ❤️ Cc @dr_tv.ke

👑Boss Moves Only👑”

Mbugua is the force behind a number of shows in Kenya, among them; This Love, Sol Family, Foods of Kenya, Stori Yangu, Get in the Kitchen and Being Bahati and This Love.

Vera’s Pregnancy

Vera has been documenting her pregnancy journey and day in day out she has something new to say.

Ms Sidika who is 8 months pregnant said that she has chosen to give birth to her baby in Kenya rather than in the United States of America.

The beautypreneur noted that she still has a valid US Visa but choose to stay in Kenya out of fear that she will be lonely once in the US.

5 years US Visa

“I almost travelled to give birth in USA. Since my 5 years Visa is valid. But this Covid pandemic isn’t fun. Then again, we couldn’t handle the idea of being Away from family and friends during my pregnancy for 4-6 months.

While pregnant. You need all the love, affection from friends, family. On a regular.

Being in a foreign country where everyone is super busy, working 2 or more jobs to even have time for you. Can be every depressing. Especially in this pandemic. You all just end up alone while everyone’s at work. I made the right decision and I have enjoyed my entored pregnancy journey. Nothing beats Home” said Vera.