Vera Sidika & Mauzo welcome a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown

The couple mentioned that baby Asia was born at exactly 10:21am on October 20, 2021 at a city Hospital.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown

You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete.

📸 @george_ray_pictures” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, an excited Mauzo also put up a photo posing beside his wife in a Hospital bed, saying he is happy to welcome a new member into their family.

“Thank you God for this blessing 20:10:2021 10:21AM @princess_asiabrown” wrpte Brown Mauzo.

The news of Vera Sidika and Mauzo welcoming a newborn into their family was received well by their social media in-laws.

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Many could not help it but gush over the couple with lovely comments.

Ms Sidika’s safe delivery come days after she threw a lavish Baby Shower that has been the talk of town for the past one week.

On Tuesday, Vera also mentioned that she had received her imported organic Baby Diapers for the United States of America.

Congratulatory Messages

ladyrisper “WELCOME TO THE WORLD BABY ASIA AUNTY RISPER LOVES YOU 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

mulamwah “Congratulations V 🎉”

diana_marua “CONGRATULATIONS MA ❤️❤️❤️ BABY ASIA IS BLESSED TO. HAVE YOU TWO AS THEIR PARENTS 😍❤️”

kabusimon “Congratulations 🎉🍾🎊. May she grow to be wise and hardworking like her mum”

revlucynatasha “Congratulations & God's Blessings 👏👏”