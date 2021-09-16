Vera Sidika explains why she hates surprise Baby showers (Screenshot)

On Wednesday (Night), Ms Sidika who is 8 months pregnant took to her Insta-stories to explain why she hates surprise Baby Showers.

According to Vera, she doesn’t like the idea of letting other people run the show when the event or occasion is about her. She mentioned that she is a perfectionist who will always see mistakes if she did not participate in putting things together.

Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

I hate surprises

“Everyone; Baby shower should be a surprise

Me; I hate surprises. I love perfection and must plan every single detail, including the spoons used.

I dint know how I would feel walking to my surprise party and everything just not as what I would like it to be. Woi. I would definitely be happy for the thoughtfulness. But weeh. I’m just very detailed and such a perfectionist. It’s a Libra thing, I think” said Vera.

Ms Sidika added that surprise Baby showers are an old school vibe; “This whole thing of Baby shower is supposed to be a surprise is pretty much old school. My thoughts. Life has changed. People plan their won Baby showers and make them stand out. And have everything they wanted at their party”.

The Beautypreneur also noted that all ladies who walk into their surprise Baby showers and act surprised are fake, because at some point they all anticipate for such an occasion.

“Tell me you are fake without telling me you are fake. Coz why would I walk in and act surprised knowing so well I knew my friends would surprise me with a party... if you can afford to plan a baby shower, do it, it’s your day. Don’t just sit wait for your friends to do it for you” shared Vera.

On September 14, the socialite noted that she still has a valid US Visa but choose to stay in Kenya out of fear that she will be lonely once in the US.

5 years US Visa

“I almost travelled to give birth in USA. Since my 5 years Visa is valid. But this Covid pandemic isn’t fun. Then again, we couldn’t handle the idea of being Away from family and friends during my pregnancy for 4-6 months.

While pregnant. You need all the love, affection from friends, family. On a regular.

Being in a foreign country where everyone is super busy, working 2 or more jobs to even have time for you. Can be every depressing. Especially in this pandemic. You all just end up alone while everyone’s at work. I made the right decision and I have enjoyed my entored pregnancy journey. Nothing beats Home” said Vera.

Ms Sidika went on to confess that her pregnancy has been very smooth despite early warnings from Instagram in-laws.

