Singer Brown Mauzo has for the first time introduced his daughter to the public as she turns 1-year-old.
On Thursday, Mauzo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter Lareesa Brown Mauzo, with a number of adorable pictures accompanied with a sweet and precise message.
“Happy birthday to you my love, its been one year..... love you from here to the moon. Your the love of my life 🎂 @lareesa_brownmauzo” shared Mauzo.
Mauzo wife Vera Sidika also joined the conversation, wishing baby Lareesa a very happy Birthday.
“Happy Birthday beautiful princess 😍❤️ 🎊 We love you @lareesa_brownmauzo” wrote Vera Sidika.
Mauzo’s celebratory message to his daughter excited a section of his fans who took to the comment section to gush over his adorable daughter.
However, Mauzo’s public acknowledgement of his daughter come months after he was exposed by Blogger Edgar Obare over allegations of being a deadbeat Dad. At that particular time, Mauzo was accused of neglecting his own child by a close friend to his baby mama who is yet to be revealed.
Also Read: Vera Sidika fires back at Critics who keep on saying her baby will be dark-skinned (Screenshots)
Reactions on Brown Mauzo’s daughter
vickyyemane “🔥🔥🔥🙌damnnn she's beautiful hbd lareesa”
sera_wai.thera “😍😍😍😍”
dubai_jungle_place “😍😍 😍”
kimah82 “Happy Birthday baby🎂🥰”
msosalome “Happy birthday ❤️❤️”
_stacyke “Pretty😍😍😍 happy birthday to her”
official_otieno “happy birthday to her😍😍”
annifaann4 “Happy birthday Angel❤️❤️”
koki521 “Happy birthday little princess😍😍😍😍😍”
lyneshaddy “Happy birthday Queen”
tk2.hitmaker “Happy birthday to you daughter 😍”
official_j_a_y_n_e_ “Happy birthday Princess 🎂”
queen_wa_otilebrown “Happy birthday to this cute toto”
carolmutai65 “❤️❤️happy birthday to you beautiful”
betty_matthews81 “Hbd to her, the female version of you, Huyu ni wako kabisa 🙌”
jessybrown4179 “Happy birthday beautiful princess❤️”
dennis.dallan “Happy birthday to her,, beautiful daughter❤️”
stl_chigwalo “Happy birthday princess, amefanana na ww mbaya, ka sura kako ka magutu”
s.h.e.e.r.o.w.s.l.i.m “Oh my😍😍 beautiful princess. Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉”
ngasemussa “Hby my toto 😍japo unawajibu unaowajua sisi usio tujua.ni.shida”
natasha.samuel “Alaa unakuaga na daughter 😮happy birthday to her 🔥”
PULSE TV