Singer Brown Mauzo has for the first time introduced his daughter to the public as she turns 1-year-old.

On Thursday, Mauzo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter Lareesa Brown Mauzo, with a number of adorable pictures accompanied with a sweet and precise message.

“Happy birthday to you my love, its been one year..... love you from here to the moon. Your the love of my life 🎂 @lareesa_brownmauzo” shared Mauzo.

Mauzo wife Vera Sidika also joined the conversation, wishing baby Lareesa a very happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday beautiful princess 😍❤️ 🎊 We love you @lareesa_brownmauzo” wrote Vera Sidika.

Mauzo’s celebratory message to his daughter excited a section of his fans who took to the comment section to gush over his adorable daughter.

Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1 (Photos)

However, Mauzo’s public acknowledgement of his daughter come months after he was exposed by Blogger Edgar Obare over allegations of being a deadbeat Dad. At that particular time, Mauzo was accused of neglecting his own child by a close friend to his baby mama who is yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Vera Sidika fires back at Critics who keep on saying her baby will be dark-skinned (Screenshots)

Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1 (Photos)

Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1 (Photos)

Brown Mauzo introduces his daughter to the world as she turns 1 (Photos)

Reactions on Brown Mauzo’s daughter

vickyyemane “🔥🔥🔥🙌damnnn she's beautiful hbd lareesa”

sera_wai.thera “😍😍😍😍”

dubai_jungle_place “😍😍 😍”

kimah82 “Happy Birthday baby🎂🥰”

msosalome “Happy birthday ❤️❤️”

_stacyke “Pretty😍😍😍 happy birthday to her”

official_otieno “happy birthday to her😍😍”

annifaann4 “Happy birthday Angel❤️❤️”

koki521 “Happy birthday little princess😍😍😍😍😍”

lyneshaddy “Happy birthday Queen”

tk2.hitmaker “Happy birthday to you daughter 😍”

official_j_a_y_n_e_ “Happy birthday Princess 🎂”

queen_wa_otilebrown “Happy birthday to this cute toto”

carolmutai65 “❤️❤️happy birthday to you beautiful”

betty_matthews81 “Hbd to her, the female version of you, Huyu ni wako kabisa 🙌”

jessybrown4179 “Happy birthday beautiful princess❤️”

dennis.dallan “Happy birthday to her,, beautiful daughter❤️”

stl_chigwalo “Happy birthday princess, amefanana na ww mbaya, ka sura kako ka magutu”

s.h.e.e.r.o.w.s.l.i.m “Oh my😍😍 beautiful princess. Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉”

ngasemussa “Hby my toto 😍japo unawajibu unaowajua sisi usio tujua.ni.shida”

natasha.samuel “Alaa unakuaga na daughter 😮happy birthday to her 🔥”

PULSE TV