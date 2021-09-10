Vera Sidika lashes out at Hubby's Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims (Screenshots)

In a series of posts, Vera said that the Baby Mama was out to frustrate her husband, while looking for sympathy from social media users.

Ms Sidika also hit back at critics who alleged that she will also be dumped by Mauzo after giving Birth.

Vera Sidika and Hubby Brown Mauzo Pulse Live Kenya

She said that she is not afraid of being dumped and she has always been prepared for the worst. Adding she is also fully prepared to provide for her child, under any circumstances.

Vera also promised that she will never be a dramatic Baby Mama, if it happens she is in that situation.

“Seen y’all saying: Men will embarrass you 😂 that Mimi pia nitaachwaa 🤣 will I die? Is it a death sentence?? Nimewachwa na nikawacha watu before & I’m still alive. 😂😂Ladies. All your dating life you should be prepared kuwacha, kuwachwa na kuachana. Na when it happens unawachika tu.

It’s part of life. Na tunasonga mbele kama injili!! 😂🤣 that why I always move on swiftly. No stress at all. And even stay happier in my next relationship. It’s called Self love. I’m right here waiting for the embarrassment na tusonge mbele kama injili 😂😂 alaaaa!!! Save this screenshot for future reference 😁 Y’all just worried about the wrong things. 🤦‍♀️” wrote Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

On September 1st, Brown Mauzo’s Baby Mama and alleged first wife Fatma accused the singer of Neglecting his daughter Lareesa, who turned a year old in April.

"He does not support her unless I write a paragraph. I get Sh1,500 some months and also two months ago after threats is when he decided to buy her clothes," she said.

Screenshots from Vera Sidika's bitter rant

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika lashes out at her hubby’s Baby Mama over Deadbeat claims Pulse Live Kenya