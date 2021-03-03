Business Woman Vera Sidika has been forced to a issue statement quashing reports that she fell on stage while trying to entertain guests in a viral video she has termed fake.

In post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Sidika sought to clear the air, stating that those were just fabricated lies, as she doesn’t even resemble the lady in the said viral video.

“Ati Vera Sidika falls on stage while entertaining guests 😳😳😳 Why would a blogger in his/her right sense just sit and create lies though 🤦‍♀️

Are y’all that idle? Are y’all blind u can’t see whoever you claim is me doesn’t even look anything like me! Or u think I have all the time in the world to attend some funny parties and start twerking for guests as u claim” reads Part of Vera Sdika’ post.

The Vera Sidika SPA CEO went on to air out her discontentment in people who are always writing negative things about her.

“Are y’all normal??? Smh 🤦‍♀️ why don’t y’all one day sit and write about my spa @vsspa001 and the amazing work we do. Why not write about veetox @veetoxdetox and how it helps people lose weight and burn belly fat. Y’all have energy to paint negativity on people but nothing to uplift them!!! SHAME ON YOU!” noted Vera Sidika.

Ms Sidika clarification come days after a video of a lady twerking and falling on stage went viral with Netizens alleging that it was her, something she has now denied.