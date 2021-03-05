Socialite Vera Sidika has finally revealed the reason as to why she was forced to end her relationship with her Tanzanian Ex-boyfriend Jimmy Chansa.

In a Q&A session, Ms Sidika alleged that Jimmy did so many things that she couldn't withstand, despite being branded the innocent one by netizens.

“Saddest thing about this relationship is that people thought hw was the most innocent, decent person I ever dates.

I’d too, until the real person unveiled. The things I went through and saw. Waah! I have never been shocked in my life, out of all my relationships it was the most shocking one to me. Better the devil you know than the Angel you don’t know. When same mistakes are repeated severally it means it’s a habit that will never change and those mistakes were not silly things. Proper terrible things, that No woman can tolerate"

Also Read: Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible - Brown Mauzo pours out his heart to lover Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika with her new boyfriend Jimmy Chansa,

She added "Waah, never seen any of what I experienced in my past or present relationships. And of all relationships I have ever been in. People thought this person was the best, kwanza later when I showed my pals they could not believe that this person was capable of such.

Its cause of growth and maturity, otherwise if I was to post the things I saw and went through here, Y’all would have hated yourselves for thinking it was the best relationship. I had to end it faster. Woi! in so glad I ended it”

The two (Vera Sidika and Jimmy) broke up early last year and she is currently married to singer Brown Mauzo.

Vera Sidika and ex-boyfriend Jimmy Chansa

In a separate post Ms Sidika, said that she ended the her relationship with Jimmy because it was toxic.

“I walked out of my relationship coz I’m not gonna stay in a toxic one just into impress people like you. You can think whatever u like at the end of the day I’m the one who’ll face the Bullshit so I will eliminate what’s not good for me. If u like say whatever, strangers on the internet will never let me tolerate bullshit from a man just to show the world that I’m still in relationship. Hell nah. I will always put myself first. On God!!!” Said Vera.