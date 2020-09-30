Singer Brown Mauzo poured out his heart to lover Vera Sidika as she turns a year older, describing her as a sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady.

The Kizunguzungu hit-maker who is swimming in deep waters of love, confessed his undying love for Vera, promising to support her all the way up.

This is the first time Mauzo is going public with his relationship Ms Sidika after months of trying to hide it from Netizens.

Vera Sidika

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé.

Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too. I was right about you all the time. Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady. All I ever dreamed of. So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy. I will support you all the way. Have a wonderful birthday, honey. I love you ❤️😘 @queenveebosset” reads Brown Mauzo’s message to Vera.

On September 15th, 2020, Ms Sidika was gushing over Mauzo and how he makes her feel every time he is around her.

Vera Sidika with Brown Mauzo

In a series of Insta-stories, captured strategically to hide Brown Mauzo’s face, Vera mentioned that he was putting her through tough exercises every morning, something she was not used to.

“Babe got me running with him every morning

How u make me run from ground floor to 9th floor. 4 trips, ground floor to 9th floor, Bae wants to kill me and he is smiling while at it.

After workout office tingzy. If you man ain’t going an extra mile to get the right angle, he ain’t the one” Vera captioned her insta-stories.

