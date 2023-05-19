Sh4M beef between Bahati & 'Adhiambo' video vixen takes new twist

Speaking to Youtuber Nicholas Kioko on Thursday, Brenda expressed that due to Bahati's failure to acknowledge her plea within the designated time frame, she would now seek a higher financial settlement.

"Because you've taken too long, you've disrespected me and taken me for granted... i demand 20 percent of what that video has brought out as at now.

"Or else i demand for my video to be removed from that song. I don't want to associate myself with that video if am not going to be paid. Those are my rules and that is my stand," Brenda said.

Brenda Otieno took to her TikTok platform on wednesday to express her frustration, stating that she has been waiting for over a year to receive payment from the Bahati for appearing in his music video.

"I'm tired of being quiet. Somebody tell Bahati that I have given him 24 hours to pay me. If he doesn't pay me for being a video vixen in Adhiambo song, I'm going to sue him because there is a law. He is taking advantage because I am a woman. The video has 22m views.

He has never paid me up to date. If he doesn't reach out within 24 hours and tell me when he would offer the payment, then I'll include my lawyer in this. I'm not going to step down this time," Brenda said.

She gave him a maximum of 24 hours to get back to her on how they would handle the issue.

In response however, Bahati seemed unaware of the whole situation and did not provide a clear indication of whether he will pay her or address the issue.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 'Wa Nani' hit maker acknowledged the popular hit song "Adhiambo" and mentioned that it was released a year ago, featuring artists such as Jaguar and Babu Owino.

However, he made no direct reference to Brenda Otieno's claims or the payment issue.

"Hii Ngoma imefanya Nini? So Many tags? Adhiambo 22 million Youtube views and counting," Bahati wrote.

According to Brenda, this was not the first time the Vixen has come out demanding payment for the work that she did on the video.