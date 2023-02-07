Video: Watch Sheebah, Anne Kansiime showing off saucy dance moves

It's a love ballad with amazing Luganda lyrics.

Some of Saha's lines go: "This one, I've sung because of love... I love you so much... have fun... you are so beautiful..."

Karungi sings: "You bring money... life changes... What you touch, is what I touch... No one loves you like me."

Its audio was produced by Nessim and its video was directed by Edrine Paul.

Nessim has also been behind some of the new hot tunes like Ngonze by Rema Namakula, which was also directed by Paul and Omwana, which Juliana Kanyomozi outed yesterday.

Muwomya was written by Saha who has also written a number of other well-received songs for musicians like Jose Chameleone's Valu Valu and Badilisha, and Spice Diana's Ndi Mu Love.

Real name Mansour Ssemanda, King Saha, who was born in 1989, hails from Rakai district and his first hit single was titled Mulirwana, released in 2014. That same year he held a concert under the same name.

Before the release of that song, Saha had been in the music industry putting in the work since 2011 after joining a Makindye-based music group named Born Fire.

He has been under the management of Chameleone's Leone Island, Kenzo's Big Talent, Jeff Kiwanuka's Team No Sleep, and many others.