ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Watch Sheebah, Anne Kansiime showing off saucy dance moves

Mzee Asingwire

Friends Anne Kansiime and Sheebah Karungi showcased their girly side as they danced to the latter's collaboration with King Saha titled Muwomya.

Sheeab, screengrab from the video and Anne Kansiime
Sheeab, screengrab from the video and Anne Kansiime

The song, which was released in October 2022 -- is Karungi's latest project and it has already garnered over 1.7 million views on her YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It's a love ballad with amazing Luganda lyrics.

Some of Saha's lines go: "This one, I've sung because of love... I love you so much... have fun... you are so beautiful..."

Karungi sings: "You bring money... life changes... What you touch, is what I touch... No one loves you like me."

Its audio was produced by Nessim and its video was directed by Edrine Paul.

Nessim has also been behind some of the new hot tunes like Ngonze by Rema Namakula, which was also directed by Paul and Omwana, which Juliana Kanyomozi outed yesterday.

Muwomya was written by Saha who has also written a number of other well-received songs for musicians like Jose Chameleone's Valu Valu and Badilisha, and Spice Diana's Ndi Mu Love.

Real name Mansour Ssemanda, King Saha, who was born in 1989, hails from Rakai district and his first hit single was titled Mulirwana, released in 2014. That same year he held a concert under the same name.

Before the release of that song, Saha had been in the music industry putting in the work since 2011 after joining a Makindye-based music group named Born Fire.

He has been under the management of Chameleone's Leone Island, Kenzo's Big Talent, Jeff Kiwanuka's Team No Sleep, and many others.

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Nicholas Asingwire is a tech &amp; lifestyle writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours [Video]

Flaqo & Keranta address pregnancy rumours [Video]

John-Allan Namu's message after appointment to Reuters Institute Advisory Board

John-Allan Namu's message after appointment to Reuters Institute Advisory Board

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Stay single, stay rich - Why Harmonize is not ready to fall in love again

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Vivian introduces the new man in her life [Screenshot]

Video: Watch Sheebah, Anne Kansiime showing off saucy dance moves

Video: Watch Sheebah, Anne Kansiime showing off saucy dance moves

Full Figure on why Zari addresses Shakib as Mr. Lutaaya, lessons from dating Diamond

Full Figure on why Zari addresses Shakib as Mr. Lutaaya, lessons from dating Diamond

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

Vixen in 'Zuwena' video breaks down after meeting with Diamond [Video]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

CNN rewards Larry Madowo with his own weekly show [Details]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

Legendary Tanzanian singer Ray C expecting 1st child [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post

Media personality Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro teases next move after leaving Kiss FM