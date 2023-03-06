Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

When Zari, 42, was celebrating her birthday recently, she reminded Cham that he had promised her a trip.

It seems Cham was fulfilling that promise.

Recently rumors swirled that the lovebirds had separated. This was on the back of a recent revelation that Cham was married before he met Zari and he never divorced his wife.

But later Cham clarified that he was never married to Shamirah Nalule Sembatya, alias Mimi.

In an interview, Cham said: "I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago but never got married."

“She even wanted me to go to America while I was in South Africa, but I refused after finding out that we are both from the same clan, “Ngonge” not only that she also has six children from different men,” he added.

According to Mimi, Shakib started sneaking from his marriage to be with Zari in early 2022, before fully relocating to South Africa.

Mimi, who is based in the US -- believes Shakib left their marriage because Zari is more famous and richer than her.

"I've met his parents. He took me to literally [sic] meet his parents and they were so nice, [and I don't remember them complaining about the relationship]," said Zari.

