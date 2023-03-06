ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

Mzee Asingwire

Socialite Zari Hassan, better known as Zari, and her boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya flew to Dubai to enjoy the desert.

Shakib and Zari
Shakib and Zari

Lutaaya, who also goes by Cham, shared a TikTok video in which they are seen riding separate bikes.

Recommended articles

When Zari, 42, was celebrating her birthday recently, she reminded Cham that he had promised her a trip.

It seems Cham was fulfilling that promise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently rumors swirled that the lovebirds had separated. This was on the back of a recent revelation that Cham was married before he met Zari and he never divorced his wife.

But later Cham clarified that he was never married to Shamirah Nalule Sembatya, alias Mimi.

In an interview, Cham said: "I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago but never got married."

“She even wanted me to go to America while I was in South Africa, but I refused after finding out that we are both from the same clan, “Ngonge” not only that she also has six children from different men,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mimi, Shakib started sneaking from his marriage to be with Zari in early 2022, before fully relocating to South Africa.

Mimi, who is based in the US -- believes Shakib left their marriage because Zari is more famous and richer than her.

Zari revealed last year that she had met Cham’s parents.

"I've met his parents. He took me to literally [sic] meet his parents and they were so nice, [and I don't remember them complaining about the relationship]," said Zari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below:

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Rotimi expresses love for wife, Vanessa Mdee & newborn baby in beautiful post

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Georgina Njenga claps back at haters criticising her parenting style

Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

Video: Zari, Shakib fly to Dubai for desert adventure

Chebet Ronoh unmasked by former PA for attacking Kate Actress

Chebet Ronoh unmasked by former PA for attacking Kate Actress

A man is the easiest thing to get – Amira says after Jimal confirmed new lover

A man is the easiest thing to get – Amira says after Jimal confirmed new lover

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health