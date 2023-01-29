ADVERTISEMENT
Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Charles Ouma

Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again - Zari Hassan

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur Zari Hassan has sent tongues wagging with a cryptic message on her snapchat account just days Shakib Cham clarified that he dated

Taking to snapchat, the mother of five shared a quote by Horacio Jones on how lies affect a relationship.

"Some people do not understand how poisonous lies are. Lies infect and curse happy relationships to the point where you actually feel sick to your stomach for trusting them again," Zari wrote.

The business lady added that once lies surface, the party who was lied to is permanently unsettled as they can no longer be sure of about what they are being told.

"No matter how much you love a person, sometimes you can't help but feel like they stole your Comfort. You're no longer comfortable because you second-guess everything. Now, trusting them isn't effortless. It now requires a conscious effort and sometimes that's exhausting." Zari added.

File image of Zari Hassan and Shakib
File image of Zari Hassan and Shakib Pulse Live Kenya

Coming just days after Shakib clarified that he was never married to Shamirah Nalule Sembatya alias Mimi who provided documents to support her claims that she was married to Shakib, her fans were quick to speculate that the message pointed to troubled times in her relationship.

READ: Zari meets Shakib’s parents, promises them grandchildren

In a recent interview with a TV station in Uganda, Shakib was quoted confirming that he dated Mimi who is based in the U.S.A eight years ago but never married her.

“I know Shakirah Nalule, and she was my girlfriend eight years ago but never got married.

“She even wanted me to go to America while I was in South Africa, but I refused after finding out that we are both from the same clan, “Ngonge” not only that she also has six children from different men,” Shakib explained.

According to Mimi, Shakib started sneaking from his marriage to be with Zari in early 2022, before fully relocating to South Africa.

The Ugandan lady based in the US believes Shakib left their marriage because Zari is more famous and richer than her.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
