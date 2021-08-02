Wahu & Nameless throws an exquisite Party for daughter Tumiso as she turns 15 (Photos)

Moments captured from the lavish party were later on shared on social media by Wahu who noted that Tumiso invited over a few of her friends to celebrate her Birthday.

“Guys I'm so overwhelmed by all the lovely birthday wishes!!! @tumi.mathenge says a huge huge thank you! She had a lovely picnic party with a few of her girlfriends who she's invited for a sleepover. Leo sidhani nitalala 😆😆😆. Irris wariris!” wrote Wahu.

Photos from Tumiso Mathenge's Picnic Party upon 15 Pulse Live Kenya

Before that, Wahu had penned down a heartfelt message to Tumiso, confessing that she gave her the precious title “Mother” 15 years ago.

Wahu to Daughter

“I can't keep still!! It's my baby's birthday!!!! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿🎉🎉🎉🎉

My goodness! Where do I even begin....@tumi.mathenge ....the little girl who gave me the most prestigious title I bear...being a mom 😭😭.

You have such a special place in our hearts as the Mathengez and we absolutely love love love you. I'm in awe of the strong, authentic, confident Beautiful woman you are Blooming into! Watching your path unfold before you is such a joy. Sure, we have our not so great moments...but always remember I love you with everything that I am. May God's goodness, grace, favor and mercy continue to surround you and May He guide you into your purpose.

Fam please help me with my baby girl a @tumi.mathenge a happy birthday as she turns 15 today!” wrote Wahu.

Nameless to Daughter

On the other hand, Nameless also celebrated his daughter Tumiso by pampering her with sweets words. The musician said Tumiso’s arrival changed him in many aspects, making him discover his purpose in life.

“On this day 15 years ago ,you changed my life completely @tumi.mathenge ...you helped me discover my purpose in life and made me grow in ways I didn't even imagine. In you I have seen myself.. our socratic discussions about life have help me understand my gifts and passion and purpose more than you will ever know.. utaelewa ukipata watoto ( grandpaM.O.N.S.K.I 😊)" wrote Nameless.

He added; “For now I want to help you become a very wise lady who makes smart life decisions... I want to encourage your gift of independent thinking and compassion for other people's perspectives...may you keep believing in youself and may we continue helping each other grow to be the best versions of ourselves... HAPPY BIRTHDAY my princess! You are on the right track and I am here for it 😊🙏🏿#LeoBabiesRock”.

Photos from Tumiso Mathenge's Picnic Party

