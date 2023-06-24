The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

Fabian Simiyu

Wahu is a mother of three beautiful daughters

Wahu Kagwi
Wahu Kagwi

Singer and mother, Wahu Kagwi, vividly recounted a period in her life when it turned into a nightmare solely because of her passion for singing.

Recommended articles

According to Wahu, during her twenties, she managed to secure a one-bedroom house. She went as far as signing the contracts and making the necessary payment for it.

However, her joy was abruptly shattered when she received an unexpected phone call, informing her that she was no longer allowed to move into the house.

Wahu
Wahu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

Wahu revealed that she faced discrimination from a Christian group who denied her access to the house.

She believed that this happened solely because of her career as a musician, although they never explicitly stated it to her face.

She shared her disappointment at being judged based on being a young woman who loved singing. Others speculated that she might bring men to the house or engage in regular drinking.

According to Wahu, she was never given the opportunity to showcase her true character, as she was evicted from the premises even before she had the chance to move in.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wahu Kagwi
Wahu Kagwi Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya

Ironically, the same institution later approached Wahu for an ambassadorial deal. However, she made the decision to decline the offer, despite not holding any grudges against them.

First on the list is Wahu, a household name in the Kenyan music industry. Wahu burst into the scene in the early 2000s with her hit songs ‘Liar’, and ‘Sweet Love’.

Wahu's melodious voice, catchy tunes, and meaningful lyrics have endeared her to many fans across the country and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya

She has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female Artist in 2010.

Several years down the line and Wahu is still causing a stir on the Kenya's music scene. Her recent banger is Deep’ featuring her husband, Nameless.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the US

How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Ali Kiba's Biography: Age, family & musical journey

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'