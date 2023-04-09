The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

Lynet Okumu

These artists have shown resilience, creativity, and vocal prowess that have enabled them to remain at the top of their game

Amani Gospel, Suzanna Owiyo & Wahu
Amani Gospel, Suzanna Owiyo & Wahu

Over the years, the Kenyan music industry has witnessed the rise and fall of several female artists. However, there are those who have managed to maintain their vocal magic and continue to shine musically.

Recommended articles

These women have shown resilience, creativity, and vocal prowess that have enabled them to remain at the top of their game.

In this article, we will explore 10 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

First on the list is Wahu, a household name in the Kenyan music industry. Wahu burst into the scene in the early 2000s with her hit songs ‘Liar’, and ‘Sweet Love’.

Wahu's melodious voice, catchy tunes, and meaningful lyrics have endeared her to many fans across the country and beyond.

She has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female Artist in 2010.

Several years down the line and Wahu is still causing a stir on the Kenya's music scene. Her recent banger is Deep’ featuring her husband, Nameless.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

Avril is a versatile Kenyan singer who has been in the music industry since 2009. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in African music, including AY, Ommy Dimpoz, and L Rice.

Avril's music is a fusion of various genres, including Afro-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Her hit songs, including 'Kitu Kimoja,' 'Hakuna Yule,' and 'Babiee,' have won her numerous awards and a massive fan base across the continent

Her recent songs include ‘Mary Did You Know and ‘Wendofeaturing Wanjine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanaipei Tande started her music career as a member of the girl group, SEMA, before branching out as a solo artist.

Her music is a blend of R&B, Afro-pop, and Reggae. She released several hit songs, including 'Amina' and 'Mfalme Wa Mapenzi'.

Sanaipei’s music has evolved over the years with new hits such as Kiwango’ and Jali’.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Timeless romance: 6 TBT love songs from Kenya's music industry 2001-2008

Cecilia Wairimu, better known as Amani, has been in the industry for over a decade.

Before turning a new leaf to Jesus in 2018, the singer released a blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul music that won her several awards such as the Best Female Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has however continued to inspire many with her strong vocals in gospel songs such as ‘You Are Good and ‘Wewe Ni Mungu’ featuring Pitson.

Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8 Reborn, started her music career as a secular artist before transitioning to gospel music.

Her music has always had a positive message and her voice is one of the most distinctive in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 'Moto' to 'Afadhali Yesu,' and now ‘Nionyeshe Njia’ Size 8 has shown that she has what it takes to remain relevant in the industry.

READ: 8 memorable music groups from Kenya's vibrant 2000s

Suzanna Owiyo is a Kenyan Afro-fusion artist who has been in the music industry for over a decade. Her music is a fusion of different musical styles, including Luo traditional music, jazz, and modern Afro-pop which she delivers with her unique voice and stage presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her hit song ‘Kisumu 100’ propelled her to immediate success, and led to numerous concerts in Kenya and abroad.

Suzzana Owiyo's most notable hits include ‘Tich en Tich and Ralep’

Petra is Kenyan-born Seychellois rapper, and songwriter who has a slew of Kenyan and worldwide successes to her record.

ADVERTISEMENT

She rose to fame after she featured in the Ligi Soo’ Remix and she earned more publicity after a collabo with Khaligraph Jones in the song ‘Rider’.

Petra is the first African female rapper to work with Jamaican Dancehall King Vybz Cartel She has been releasing some hot bangers over the past months including ‘No Lie’ and ‘Territory

Bernice Nduku Mugo, popularly known as Lady Bee, started her music career in the late 90s as a secular artist before becoming born again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then her music such as ‘Chali wa Mtaani', 'Nakupenda' and 'Genge Love,' were a fusion of reggae, ragga, and Hip-hop.

She has however managed to stay afloat with her gospel ministry releasing hit songs such as ‘Nakuinua’ and ‘Roho Mtakatifu’.

Esther Wahome is a gospel artist who has been in the industry for over two decades. Her music is a fusion of African rhythms and contemporary gospel.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has won several awards for her music, including the Best Gospel Artist at the Kisima Music Awards in 2004.

Esther’s tracks such as Kuna Dawa’, ‘Daktari’, and ‘Nifunze’ have inspired many and continues to do so to this day.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree breaks down on camera, opens up about overwhelming struggles

Tanzanian rapper Rosa Ree breaks down on camera, opens up about overwhelming struggles

Your time is up! Kamene Goro puts 'haters' on notice

Your time is up! Kamene Goro puts 'haters' on notice

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

Jalang’o goes back to school to pursue expensive childhood dream

We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Zari Hassan: Why women should cheat for better life

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Content creator Lydia Wanjiru reveals must-have documents for her ideal man

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

Diana Marua's prayers as daughter Malaika Bahati spends day 5 in hospital

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

5 key habits that made Jalang'o a radio star

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Akothee and her boyfriend 'Omosh'

Reason Akothee's 2 sons won't attend their mum's wedding