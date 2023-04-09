9 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades

These women have shown resilience, creativity, and vocal prowess that have enabled them to remain at the top of their game.

In this article, we will explore 10 Kenyan songstresses who have maintained their vocal magic for decades.

Wahu

First on the list is Wahu, a household name in the Kenyan music industry. Wahu burst into the scene in the early 2000s with her hit songs ‘Liar’, and ‘Sweet Love’.

Wahu's melodious voice, catchy tunes, and meaningful lyrics have endeared her to many fans across the country and beyond.

She has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTV Africa Music Award for Best Female Artist in 2010.

Several years down the line and Wahu is still causing a stir on the Kenya's music scene. Her recent banger is ‘Deep’ featuring her husband, Nameless.

Avril

Avril is a versatile Kenyan singer who has been in the music industry since 2009. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in African music, including AY, Ommy Dimpoz, and L Rice.

Avril's music is a fusion of various genres, including Afro-pop, R&B, and hip-hop. Her hit songs, including 'Kitu Kimoja,' 'Hakuna Yule,' and 'Babiee,' have won her numerous awards and a massive fan base across the continent

Her recent songs include ‘Mary Did You Know’ and ‘Wendo’ featuring Wanjine.

Sanaipei Tande

Sanaipei Tande started her music career as a member of the girl group, SEMA, before branching out as a solo artist.

Her music is a blend of R&B, Afro-pop, and Reggae. She released several hit songs, including 'Amina' and 'Mfalme Wa Mapenzi'.

Sanaipei’s music has evolved over the years with new hits such as ‘Kiwango’ and ‘Jali’.

Amani Gospel

Cecilia Wairimu, better known as Amani, has been in the industry for over a decade.

Before turning a new leaf to Jesus in 2018, the singer released a blend of R&B, Pop, and Soul music that won her several awards such as the Best Female Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2009.

She has however continued to inspire many with her strong vocals in gospel songs such as ‘You Are Good’ and ‘Wewe Ni Mungu’ featuring Pitson.

Size 8 Reborn

Linet Munyali, popularly known as Size 8 Reborn, started her music career as a secular artist before transitioning to gospel music.

Her music has always had a positive message and her voice is one of the most distinctive in the industry.

From 'Moto' to 'Afadhali Yesu,' and now ‘Nionyeshe Njia’ Size 8 has shown that she has what it takes to remain relevant in the industry.

Suzanna Owiyo

Suzanna Owiyo is a Kenyan Afro-fusion artist who has been in the music industry for over a decade. Her music is a fusion of different musical styles, including Luo traditional music, jazz, and modern Afro-pop which she delivers with her unique voice and stage presence.

Her hit song ‘Kisumu 100’ propelled her to immediate success, and led to numerous concerts in Kenya and abroad.

Suzzana Owiyo's most notable hits include ‘Tich en Tich’ and ‘Ralep’

Petra

Petra is Kenyan-born Seychellois rapper, and songwriter who has a slew of Kenyan and worldwide successes to her record.

She rose to fame after she featured in the ‘Ligi Soo’ Remix and she earned more publicity after a collabo with Khaligraph Jones in the song ‘Rider’.

Petra is the first African female rapper to work with Jamaican Dancehall King Vybz Cartel She has been releasing some hot bangers over the past months including ‘No Lie’ and ‘Territory’

Lady Bee

Bernice Nduku Mugo, popularly known as Lady Bee, started her music career in the late 90s as a secular artist before becoming born again.

Back then her music such as ‘Chali wa Mtaani', 'Nakupenda' and 'Genge Love,' were a fusion of reggae, ragga, and Hip-hop.

She has however managed to stay afloat with her gospel ministry releasing hit songs such as ‘Nakuinua’ and ‘Roho Mtakatifu’.

Esther Wahome

Esther Wahome is a gospel artist who has been in the industry for over two decades. Her music is a fusion of African rhythms and contemporary gospel.

She has won several awards for her music, including the Best Gospel Artist at the Kisima Music Awards in 2004.