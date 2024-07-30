The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wambo Ashley sends plea to Nicholas Kioko's friends hitting on her

Lynet Okumu

Leave my wife alone - Nicholas Kioko's warning to friends hitting on Wambo Ashley.

Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley
Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram)
  • Wambo Ashley shared details about her husband's ex-girlfriend contacting her on social media
  • The ex-girlfriend started posting hateful comments on Wambo's social media posts
  • Nicholas Kioko also warned his friends and a politician for hitting on his wife

Content creators and couple Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley have recently shared details about their personal lives that they had previously kept private.

Wambo Ashley revealed a story about her husband’s ex-girlfriend who reached out to her on social media.

In a conversation with Oga Obinna on July 29, Wambo Ashley recounted an uncomfortable experience with her husband’s ex-girlfriend who initially befriended her on social media.

Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley
Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Prank gone wrong: Wambo calls out Carrol Sonie for flirting with her husband

According to Wambo, Kioko told her that he did not have a serious relationship with the lady.

Story ya huyo dem ni mrefu na sijawahi sema mahali. Babe aliniambianga hakuwa ex wake. They just had a thing... one night stand or something. Sijui kama ni ukweli," Wambo said. She added that the woman started texting her, although she was not aware she was an ex to Kiok.

Kioko also noticed the frequent communication between Wambo and his ex. “Kioko naye alikuwa anachukua simu yangu and she's like haiya unajua huyu dem? Ni rafiki yako? Sasa mnasemnaga nini?” Wambo explained, noting that Kioko seemed particularly interested in her chats with this specific woman, which raised her concerns.

Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley
Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Content creator Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm proud of my police station - Nicholas Kioko to fans criticising his 'mansion'

Eventually, Kioko revealed the truth about his past with the woman. Feeling betrayed, Wambo decided to cut ties.

The ex-girlfriend didn’t take the rejection well and started posting hateful comments on Wambo's social media posts. "Akaanza kuja kwa posts zangu na bitterness yake yote... Ananitusi and everything," Wambo shared.

The situation escalated when the ex-girlfriend sent Wambo a WhatsApp message claiming she had been in Kioko's life before Wambo. "Siku moja pia akanitext WhatsApp akaniambia ooh she was here before me," Wambo recounted.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley
YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) YouTuber Nicholas Kioko with his wife Wambo Ashley (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Instead of responding, Wambo decided to post the message online, which led to their fans attacking the ex-girlfriend.

Kioko preferred to keep the drama off social media, but Wambo's post seemed to put an end to the harassment. "Actually siku hii hakunagi tena, sijui alienda wapi. Ilikuja ikaisha tu hivo sijawahi muona online," Wambo said.

Kioko, on his part, revealed that several people, including his friends and a well-known politician, have been hitting on his wife.

“By the way, watu wananisumbua... Wako dm yangu ati wanataka twins. Kuna siku pia nilishika simu yake nikapata mabeshte wako huko. Na nikapata politician pia ako huko,” he disclosed.

Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko
Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twins

He also criticised the politician for trying to persuade Wambo to leave him because he doesn’t own a luxury car.

“Politician mtoke kwa dm ya bibi yangu... Shida kwanza ni anasimp sana. Ati anamwambia atoke kwangu aende ambuyie gari ya maana,” Kioko said.

Wambo also pleaded with Kioko’s friends to stop messaging her. “Siezi wasema majina but mabeshte wa Kioko mtoke dm yangu,” she said, expressing her frustration with the unwanted attention.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
