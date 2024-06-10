The sports category has moved to a new website.

Prank gone wrong: Wambo calls out Carrol Sonie for flirting with her husband

Lynet Okumu

Wambo dubs Carrol Sonie a red flag after she flirted with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko in her presence

A collage showing (left) Carrol Sonie and (left) Wambo Ashley with he hubby Nicholas Kioko
A collage showing (left) Carrol Sonie and (left) Wambo Ashley with he hubby Nicholas Kioko
  • Content creator Carrol Sonie planned a prank that took an unexpected turn
  • The prank involved flirting and claiming a close bond with Kioko in front of his wife, Wambo
  • Wambo expressed her disappointment and frustration, calling Carrol Sonie a red flag

Content creator Carrol Sonie recently found herself in hot water after a prank video with the Kioko family took an unexpected turn.

The mother of one had planned the prank with Nicholas Kioko to surprise his wife, Wambo Ashley, but the outcome was far from what they anticipated.

On June 5, Carrol Sonie posted a video explaining the prank to her fans. She and Nicholas Kioko were seen preparing for the prank, outlining their plan before heading to the house where Wambo was.

Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram)
Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram) Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mum - Carol Sonie

The video began with Carrol introducing the show and welcoming the couple to her channel. She then announced the topic of the day: "How well do you know your partner?"

The first question Carrol asked Wambo was whether she knew her husband's favorite food. Wambo confidently answered Mokimo, but both Carol and Kioko interjected, insisting that Kioko's favourite food was actually Ugali and Matumbo.

As part of the planned prank, Carrol and Kioko claimed they had known each other for a long time and had been best friends, even visiting each other's house and going on a vacation to Mombasa in 2022.

Carrol then accused Kioko of hiding their past relationship from his wife, Ashley. "Unataka kuniambia hata hiyo story ya Coast? Wee na wewe umemficha vitu mob. Kwani unafeel guilty? Ni kama kuna kitu hutaki ajue," Carol said, suggesting that Kioko had kept many secrets from Wambo.

Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram)
Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram) Content creator Carol Sonie (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Wambo was visibly shocked but tried to remain calm. However, tensions escalated when Carrol began flirting with Kioko, trying to demonstrate their close bond.

Wambo, clearly upset, asked why Kioko's supposed best friend knew his favourite food while she did not.

"Mmeniboo... kwanza mniamabie hizo stories. Mnanibeba aje? Ati Carol anajua favorite food yako na si bibi yako. Mi hata hujai niambia she was a best friend to you," she exclaimed.

Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram)
Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm proud of my police station - Nicholas Kioko to fans criticising his 'mansion'

The situation worsened when Carrol and Wambo disagreed over Kioko's favorite color. Wambo said it was white, but Carol and Kioko insisted it was blue.

Additionally, Carrol mentioned that she had gifted Kioko some shoes and questioned why he wasn't wearing them anymore. This led to Wambo becoming visibly angry and storming out of the interview.

Kioko was forced to chase after his wife to explain that it was just a prank. However, Ashley couldn't understand why they had to prank her, especially since she doesn't engage in such content.

Content creator Wambo Ashley (Instagram)
Content creator Wambo Ashley (Instagram) Content creator Wambo Ashley (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

She felt that the prank went too far and crossed a line. "Umekuja kuniharibia ndoa... Kwanza wewe ni public figure. Wewe ni red flag," she retorted, expressing her frustration and disappointment.

Carrol Sonie, who has a child with comedian Mulamwah and is currently happy in a new relationship after their breakup, found herself in a challenging position.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the feelings and boundaries of those involved in pranks or public content.

Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram)
Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Content creator Wambo Ashley & hubby Nicholas Kioko (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

While pranks can be entertaining, they should be executed with sensitivity and respect for all parties.

The prank's fallout demonstrated that not everyone finds humour in being the unsuspecting victim, especially when it involves personal relationships.

