ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Charles Ouma

A former rapper himself, Sakaja did not disappoint with Jalang'o also joining to showcase his rap skills and sending the crowd into a frenzy

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, rap[per Khaligraph Jones and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o on stage during the Shoke Shoke festival on March 4 at KICC.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, rap[per Khaligraph Jones and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o on stage during the Shoke Shoke festival on March 4 at KICC.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o stole the show when they took to the stage during the Shoke Shoke festival on March 4.

Recommended articles

The Nairobi County boss challenged Kenyan rap legend, Khaligraph Jones to a rap battle which the singer gladly obliged to as the crowd went into a frenzy demanding to see Sakaja in action.

Sakaja grew cold feet as Khaligraph took to the stage but even as emcee Shaffie Weru called him to the stage where he gave the crowd a taste of his talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former rapper himself, Sakaja did not disappoint as he thrilled the crowd with well-crafted and impressive freestyling.

"You know you are being paid and I am not. I have always loved you. I have always loved your music and I always wanted to share a stage with you. Keep up the good work," Sakaja told Khaligraph as he exited the stage after a brief performance.

Jalang’o also joined in the frenzy and took to the stage where he fired up the crowd with his impressive rap skills with emcee Shaffie Weru and the DJ dropping the beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

The event which went down at KICC grounds saw some of Kenya’s top talent take to the stage to entertain their fans.

Amonth those who performed at the event is ‘Kishash’ hitmaker Jeremy Maina, popularly known as Lil Maina who thrilled his fans before signing off with a tribute to his late grandfather who passed on two weeks ago.

"Long live babu. Babu used to work over there and I thank you all for your support," he stated before leaving the stage with the crowd appreciating him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased played a huge role in ushering the talented singer into the world of entertainment and making him famous.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

Crazy Kennar's generosity shines through in village project

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

'Kishash' singer Lil Maina’s tribute on stage to late grandfather

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

I support! - Bien speaks after Ruto's assurance over ruling on LGBTQ+ associations

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Arya Starr's response to claims of dating Rema goes viral in Kenya & Nigeria

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Francis Gachuri at different stages of his career at Citizen TV

Emotions run high during Francis Gachuri's farewell on Citizen TV [Videos]

Journalist Francis Gachuri

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Bahati

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Karen Nyamu and Samidoh's daughter Wairimu

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style