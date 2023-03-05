Jalang’o, Sakaja steal the show in rap battle with Khaligraph Jones [Video]

The Nairobi County boss challenged Kenyan rap legend, Khaligraph Jones to a rap battle which the singer gladly obliged to as the crowd went into a frenzy demanding to see Sakaja in action.

Sakaja grew cold feet as Khaligraph took to the stage but even as emcee Shaffie Weru called him to the stage where he gave the crowd a taste of his talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former rapper himself, Sakaja did not disappoint as he thrilled the crowd with well-crafted and impressive freestyling.

"You know you are being paid and I am not. I have always loved you. I have always loved your music and I always wanted to share a stage with you. Keep up the good work," Sakaja told Khaligraph as he exited the stage after a brief performance.

Jalang’o also joined in the frenzy and took to the stage where he fired up the crowd with his impressive rap skills with emcee Shaffie Weru and the DJ dropping the beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event which went down at KICC grounds saw some of Kenya’s top talent take to the stage to entertain their fans.

Amonth those who performed at the event is ‘Kishash’ hitmaker Jeremy Maina, popularly known as Lil Maina who thrilled his fans before signing off with a tribute to his late grandfather who passed on two weeks ago.

"Long live babu. Babu used to work over there and I thank you all for your support," he stated before leaving the stage with the crowd appreciating him.

ADVERTISEMENT